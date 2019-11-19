Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Modders Add Cut Pokémon To Sword & Shield

Now that Sword & Shield is out, fans are free to pick through the game’s code, and of course one of the first things that’s being done is the addition of some Pokémon that didn’t actually make it into the game.

SciresM from Project Pokémon has posted some video showing off the work he’s done so far, by adding an Omastar to Sword & Shield’s Pokedex, then having it enter a battle.

The model and animations were imported from Pokémon: Let’s Go, and the most important thing here is that the Omastar was added to the game as an all-new entry whose stats can be edited, not just a replacement for a Pokémon already in the game. So theoretically, you could keep adding Pokémon and flesh out Sword & Shield’s Pokédex, with the biggest problem coming from the fact that while it’s relatively easy to import models from Pokémon: Let’s Go, adding other Pokemon from later games would take a ton of work to get stuff like their animations working properly.

This is a good start! It’s far from a seamless fit, but to get something like this working so well so quickly after release—SciresM says “To be clear, this is the Let’s Go model imported with literally no changes on my part”—points to good things being done in this space in the weeks and months to come.

Obviously all this work is being done on PC, which is able to run many Switch games in let’s say an unofficial capacity.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles