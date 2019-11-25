Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

New Gran Turismo X Lamborghini Collab Looks Like A Batmobile From 2076

This is Lamborghini’s Vision GT, a new car unveiled in the flesh tonight at the Gran Turismo Championship World Finals in Monaco. It looks like something Bruce Wayne would take to an open track day, but despite this physical unveiling, the car is actually only going to be made digitally inside Gran Turismo Sport.

The Vision GT is envisaged as a single-seat racer with a hybrid V12, which drivers climb into like a fighter jet and which displays its information not on screens or panels, but by projecting it into the air around the driver’s head.

It’s coming to the game in Spring 2020.

This if course isn’t the first time GT has done something like this. Previous GT Vision cars from just 2019 include this Jag:

While in 2017 McLaren designed this:

Comments

  • Toffee Nut Guest

    I hope Square Enix are taking notice; might give them some ideas for Sleeping Dogs 2.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles