Our Favourite Cosplay From Armageddon Expo 2019

Most of our cosplay show coverage comes from North America and Europe, so it’s great tonight to get the chance to feature some amazing work from the southern hemisphere instead.

Namely, this year’s edition of Armageddon Expo, which has been going down in New Zealand since 1995.

All photos and video by Mineralblu, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s name, social media handle and cosplay info (character/series) watermarked on each image.