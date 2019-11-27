Our Favourite Cosplay From BlizzCon 2019

BlizzCon 2019 had a different feel to previous years, as big game announcements shared the weekend with protests against the company’s political actions. One thing that remained constant, though, was the quality of cosplay that fans brought to the show.

Maybe it’s the focused nature of the con, maybe it’s just the fact that Blizzard’s games have really big fanbases, but I can’t think of another show with such a specific theme that brings together so many of the best cosplayers and props makers.

We’ve showcased a selection of some our favourites below, with all photos and video taken by Mineralblu.