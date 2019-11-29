Professional Skateboarder Says Tony Hawk Is 'Coming Out With Another' Pro Skater Game

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto says that a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game is in development. During an appearance on The Nine Club podcast in October, Armanto was asked about her appearance in Pro Skater 5, before telling her hosts that “he’s coming out with another one, and I’ll be in that too.”

That particular clip - originally just after the two-hour mark - was scrubbed from a number of versions of the podcasts, but remained in place on Soundcloud. Until last night, at least, when that version was also edited - the ‘fixed’ offering now features an impressive non-sequitur where Armanto’s comment should have been.

The deleted clip adds a healthy dose of authenticity to rumours that first surfaced late last week. In a tweet on Sunday, known industry leaker Sabi suggested that “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade.” Without confirmation from Activision, it’s worth taking all this with a healthy pinch of salt, especially since last year, Tony Hawk himself said he was “no longer working” with the publisher.

Comments

  • Andy @andy

    Just wish they would nail the feeling of the first 3 Tony Hawk games. Brilliant fun those.

    1

