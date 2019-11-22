Red Dead Player Fine, Surprisingly

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Today on Highlight Reel we have Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order clips, Red Dead surprises, For Honour kills and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.

