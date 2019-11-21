Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Redheaded Guys Who Are Not The Hero Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Ranked

Image: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA

1. Fry

Screenshot: Futurama, Hulu

2. Ron Weasley

Screenshot: YouTube

3. Chuckie Finster

Screenshot: YouTube

4. Chucky

Screenshot: YouTube

5. Patrick Redford

Photo: Patrick Redford, G/O Media

6. Bobby Axelrod

Screenshot: Billions, Hulu

7. Richie Cunningham

Screenshot: YouTube

8. Scut Farkus

Screenshot: YouTube

9. Alfred E. Neuman

Image: Mad Magazine

10. Archie Andrews

Screenshot: YouTube

11. General Armitage Hux

Screenshot: YouTube

12. Jimmy Olsen

Image: DC Comics

13. Getting hit by a car

14. The villain on Gotham who is clearly The Joker but can’t be called that by name because of rights issues

Screenshot: Gotham, Netflix

