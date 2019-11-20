Say No! More, A Game For Anyone Who Has Hated Working In An Office

Which would be...nearly all of you?
This is Say No! More, coming next year for PC, Switch and iOS. Described as “a One-Button-Game about saying ‘No!’ and a stolen lunchbox”, you don’t really say “no” as much as you blast it into people’s faces with the power of 1000 hairdryers.
If nothing else, it looks incredibly cathartic.
