Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, As Told By Steam Reviews

"Video game with glowsticks" might be the best and most accurate sledge for a Star Wars game to date, but that doesn't mean it's not still good.

Respawn's Star Wars adventure is the first EA game to simultaneously launch on Steam for a while, and it's also one of the first single-player adventures in the franchise. Both of those things are a positive as far as Steam reviewers are concerned, but the most important factor is that, largely, the game is pretty decent.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: The Kotaku Review There hasn’t been a better time to be a Star Wars fan. As this is being written, the ninth and final entry in the saga that began with George Lucas’ 1977 film Star Wars is one month away from release, concluding a story over forty years in the making. The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series, is two episodes into a promising first season. The animated series Star Wars: Resistance is in the middle of its final season. In the world of publishing, a steady stream of Star Wars books and comics hit shelves on a weekly basis. Read more

Joshua, who reviewed Fallen Order for us above, found Respawn did a good job of mashing up elements from modern action games with the look and sound of a Star Wars game. Steam reviewers felt the same way, with many likening it to a bigger budget Force Unleashed with inspiration from Metroid and Dark Souls.

The game has received a 90 percent user rating from just over 9600 reviews at the time of writing. Players praised Respawn for nailing the feel of a Star Wars universe, the lightsaber combat, graphics, general performance, and general authenticity to the franchise.

Negative reviews complained complained about the lack of depth in the Force powers, the length of the game, linearity of the storyline, inconsistency in some of the platforming/climbing elements, and lack of general replayability due to the design. Some also had issues trying to play the game because of how Steam and Origin interacted together.

Here's what players are saying about Jedi Fallen Order on Steam: