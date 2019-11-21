A Guide To Star Wars Lore In The Mandalorian

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Image: Disney

Aussies can legally watch the The Mandalorian on Disney+, but if you're a more casual Star Wars fan, it's a bit confusing to keep up with all the players and planets. Here's a quick beginner's guide to bring you up to speed with the lore surrounding the exciting new series. The Mandalore-ian, you could say...

Image: Disney

Who are the Mandalorians?

A Mandalorian is a specific race of people in the Star Wars universe, native to the planet of Mandalore. They are characterised by their distinct armour, including a helmet that appears very Storm Trooper-y. In the show, the title character jokes guns are his religion, which makes sense given Mandalorians tend to work as bounty hunters and mercenaries.

Image: Disney

Despite Boba Fett from 1980's Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back looking exactly like a Mandalorian, he's not really. As we find out many years later in one of the prequel titles, Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Boba was actually a human clone of Jango Fett, an actual Mandalorian, though the movies never use the word. In fact, the first time the Mandalorians are referenced in official canon was in a 1983 comic, Star Wars #68 "The Search Begins" and again in season two of 2008's The Clone Wars.

What planets are included in the series?

While only two episodes have been released so far, the majority of it has been set on a single planet: Arvala-7. This is the desert-y like planet that seems suspiciously similar to Tatooine. It's filled with Jawas (more on those later), Ugnaught farmers and two-legged creatures called blurgs. Its appearance marks the first in Star Wars canon.

I wasn't able to figure out what the first icy planet that the first episode begins with is named but it doesn't seem likely they'll back head back there any time soon given it's filled with murderous ice monsters.

Apart from those, however, we'll have to wait and see where else the show goes.

When is it set in relation to the movie series?

The Mandalorian is set five years after the fall of the Empire but before the rise of the First Order. This means it's wedged somewhere between 1983's Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and 2015's Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Who are the Jawas?

The Jawas have been pestering the Star Wars universe since the first Star Wars movie, Episode IV – A New Hope, back in 1977. They're a group of humanoids in cloaks who speak Jawanese and are experts at salvaging, as shown in the first movie when they try to sell R2-D2 and C-3PO's parts. They seem to only appear in desert-like planets like Tatooine and now, Arvala-7.

The Mandalorian's second episode shows they're still as irritating as ever but are mostly harmless.

Image: Disney

What is beskar armour?

When the contract is given to the Mandalorian to head to Arvala-7 to capture or kill the bounty, he's offered a bar of beskar. Beskar iron, according to Star Wars' Fandom, is highly-prized due to being basically indestructible. It also happens to be extremely rare so it's very valuable. Most Mandalorians, like Jango Fett, instead use such as durasteel or duraplast and as shown in the series, add the beskar where possible.

Upon being given the bar, the Mandalorian gives it to a blacksmith to craft it into a pauldron — an armour plate for the shoulder.

Are all the creatures featured from the movies?

The creatures we've seen so far include jawas, Ugnaughts, blurrgs and 'ravinaks'. The first two we've already discussed but it's the latter two that are interesting to research. Blurrgs have never appeared in the movie series but they did pop up in The Clone Wars as well as an Star Wars Rebels episode called "Hera's Heroes", according to Star Wars' Fandom page.

Ravinaks, as shown in the opening scene when the Mandalorian is attempting to leave the icy planet, have never before featured in Star Wars canon. This walrus-cross-Godzilla is a The Mandalorian exclusive.

Image: Disney

Who is Baby Yoda?

By the end of episode one, you realise the bounty target is actually an adorable 50-year-old Yoda baby. Is it the Yoda? Well, no but it could have some relation to him and the theories are endless.

Image: Disney

The show is obviously intentionally keeping the mystery around baby Yoda a hot secret but as we've already seen the cute little bastard use The Force, you know it's going to be a big story arc in the series.

Hit me up in the comments if there's anything else you've been dying to figure out.

Comments

  • mr_scratch @mr_scratch

    I can only assume their was some internal screw up at Disney that this show was allowed to be made, two episodes in and it seems like it could be legitimately good.

    I can only assume Kennedy and her packets are under the eye of sauron these days while Rian Johnson and J.J. Abrams are being kept far away.

    Early days yet, look forward to seeing more.

    • Transientmind @transientmind

      I have no idea what the second paragraph was about and don't really care, but otherwise, yes. I'm... enjoying this show. Not all that much appears to have happened, but I don't mind because it was enjoyable to watch things take place at the pace that they have been.

      Although, I do have a minor gripe... for someone with such a fearsome reputation, The Mandalorian did seem uncharacteristically ill-equipped to adapt to the not-entirely-unexpected circumstances of the second episode.

      • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

        what do you mean?he was unequipped cause the Jawas stole his shit

        I think the 'fearsome reputation' comes from the Mandalorian myth and not the character himself. He's more Josey Wales/Ogami Itto and less Space-Batman.

        • mr_scratch @mr_scratch

          The last thing we need are more characters with no flaws who are amazing at everything at all times.

          • Transientmind @transientmind

            Sure. Otherwise there’s no stakes. It’s not the presence of flaws that annoys me. it’s the inconsistency with the reputation and the previously-displayed competence.

            • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

              It's depends on how you look at it I suppose, the start of the first episode made some strong statements about his character that the rest wasn't shy about questioning.

              I thought the insta-kill with the vibro knife was the bit much.

      • sanguinaryseraph @sanguinaryseraph

        That was the vibe I got too. There's nowhere near the air of competence that the Fetts, or any of the animated Mandalorians displayed... Getting booped into the Sarlacc notwithstanding.

        Hopefully it'll be a bit of a journey and we'll see him come into his own a bit more, though it's also nice to see it grounded a bit more in reality, there's enough super-soldiers in Star Wars as it is.

      • sabrescene @sabrescene

        I'm getting the vibe that this guy is less John Wick and more... 2008 Iron Man - Still kinda badass but he's not exactly 'there' just yet.

  • bass400 @bass400

    I haven’t subscribed to Disney (yet) but this looks bad arse! Imagine if eps 1-3 were the quality of (or even replaced by!) Rogue One, Solo (which I give a pass mark) and this latest offering (hopefully). Oh well.

  • DogMan @dogman

    Not loving baby Yoda. Yoda's species is one of Star Wars' big mysteries and they're venturing way too close to accidentally answering things. Just having him in the show confirms a bunch of stuff about Yoda's biology and likely history. The show is cool but it hasn't earned the level of trust I think I need before I'm comfortable with this sort of thing. Right now it's still giving off the fan OC vibe that triggers the same alarm bells that old EU comics would.

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    I don't know what's worse...
    The ridiculous baby Yoda that folks are going cuckoo over or that adorable baby Yoda that I keep going cuckoo over.

  • cr33g @cr33g

    Just to clarify (because I am an obsessive Star Wars geek, I'm sorry),

    "Despite Boba Fett from 1980's Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back looking exactly like a Mandalorian, he's not really. As we find out many years later in one of the prequel titles, Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Boba was actually a human clone of Jango Fett, an actual Mandalorian, though the movies never use the word."

    Jango Fett wasn't a pure Mandalorian either, he too as an ordinary human. Jango was inducted into their ranks by their leader at the time, Jaster Mereel, when he was a late teenager/young man.

    The Mandalorians fought the Death Watch (former Mandalorians now in their own group) on Jango's homeworld of Concord Dawn, to which Jango's family helped Jaster and the other Mandalorians. This resulted in the Death Watch killing Jango's family. Jango helped Jaster and his Mandalorians to escape Death Watch's ambush, to which Jaster rewards Jango by inducting him into the Mandalorians.

    That's why the former Mandalorian then relentless bounty hunter known as Montross (one of the villains of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter) hates Jango so much, because Jango was personally trained by Jaster, despite the fact that Jango was not a pure blood Mandalorian like Jaster or Montross, and it stung even more to Montross that Jaster picked Jango as his predecessor to become the new Mandalore (leader of the Mandalorians).

  • James @jamesh

    Despite Boba Fett from 1980's Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back looking exactly like a Mandalorian, he's not really. As we find out many years later in one of the prequel titles, Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Boba was actually a human clone of Jango Fett, an actual Mandalorian
    I don't understand this. If Boba Fett is genetically identical to a Mandalorian, and was raised by a Mandalorian, why wouldn't he be a real Mandalorian?

    • Sir Doctor B @sir-doctor-b

      Actually, on this, neither are technically Mandalorian. In The Clone Wars animated series, Obi-Wan heads to Mandalore where the current government claims to be peaceful people. Obi-Wan points to Jango Fett to refute this, and the Mandalorian Prime Minister, deeply offended and angered, replies, "Jango Fett was a common bounty hunter. How he acquired that armor is beyond me."

      This is supported by George Lucas, and was included in the series by Dave Filoni at Lucas's insistence.

      • Orin @orin

        I'm in the minority that is totally fine with him (Jango) not being a Mandalorian by way of the new canon.

  • nal81 @nal81

    So is the final movie going to be Rei teaching Yoda Jr how to Jedi. Might be able to teach him some proper english while she is at it.

  • novasensei @novasensei

    6 hours of O.T and a lifetime of hat tips, nods to the past, and familiarity. Two episodes in and this is really no different for me. I'm sure Chewbacca's son will show up by chapter 5.
    It doesn't suck but i wish they would be bold enough to ditch the fan service and create something that stands on its own merit.

  • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

    I was skeptical about this given I haven't really been a fan of TLJ or TFA, but I'm all in on the Mandalorian. Loving the Space Cowboy / Samurai stories. Can't wait for the next episode.

    • drumrbaxj @drumrbaxj

      Love that one of the episodes references possibly the most famous cowboy/samurai movies, and this comment was before that ep.

