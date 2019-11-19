Starting Destiny 2 Late Spared Me A Lot Of Misery

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Many video games these days improve with age and a big batch of patches, which is why it often helps to play them late. Ignore the hype, laugh off the social pressure, and play this year’s games next year. Can you do it? I keep doing it with Destiny games, and it’s been great.

Destiny 2 came out in September 2017, but I didn’t play much of it until September 2018, and even then sat most of it out until August of this year. From what I read of the coverage in late 2017, it felt satisfying to shoot aliens and acquire better guns and armour, but the main storyline had a bad villain. After beating him, there apparently wasn’t much to do.

The game I played, the one I finally committed to just a couple months ago, is fun and substantial. It is a sci-fi shooter in which it is satisfying to shoot aliens and acquire better guns and armour, and even though the main story has a bad villain, there’s now also a really cool section set on Mars that’s full of secrets and fun, escalating battles, and there’s a big extra campaign full of exciting missions on a wild west planet called the Tangled Shore. Destiny 2’s development team at Bungie recently added the moon area from the first game, complete with all kinds of changes and a still-unfolding storyline involving an ominous underground black pyramid. So much has changed that I can ignore all the new six-player raids and changes to PvP and still discover entire new modes such as Gambit that are perfect for me.

I’m happy. How are other players doing? Well, prior to getting into Destiny 2, the most similar game I played was the shoot-and-loot Division 2. I was there for the strong start of that one and have frequently been disappointed with its first eight months of mostly meager updates. I go to that game’s subreddit and find myself agreeing with a lot of the dissatisfaction in its community. I’ve played enough Destiny 2 now that I started to hop into that game’s subreddit and, wow, those folks are so negative! Don’t they know how cool the game is that they’re playing? They’re dissatisfied with recent updates? Why don’t they like…

Oh. Of course.

It just might not be possible to be consistently excited with a constantly updated game. The game developers can’t possibly keep up with players’ insatiable hunger for new content, and few people seem to have the patience to happily experience the undulations of new bugs and new problems with eventual fixes and revamps.

Destiny 2"s new candy quest would have been a lot more tedious if I wasn’t able to multi-task it with other unfinished quests. Turns out, for example, that I had other things to do on Titan as well—and got them all done together.

If, however, you wait it out, miss most of the drama, and let the additions to the game pile up, then you get the Destiny 2 experience I’m having where even some of the more tedious tasks are more fun when you’ve got an in-game backlog of things to do. For example, the game’s been running its annual Halloween event, the Festival of the Lost. It includes an extended quest about trading sweets with each of the mission-givers on the game’s many planets, being tasked with a small grind of a mission each time (kill x number of these kinds of enemies, use y kind of weapon, etc). You get a box of raisins to take to one planet, where the person who gets it gives you chocolate or something. This mission would be no fun if I didn’t have much else to do in the game, but I did, so when I took it on and each leg of it brought me to another of the game’s planets, I used those visits as motivation to check which quests and sidequests I had to do in each place. I’d then pick some missions to go on, pin the newest grind from the candy quest to my heads-up display and would clear it out while doing some planetary missions that day-one Destiny 2 players probably finished in 2017 or 2018. Playing the candy quest this way helped me discover interesting tributaries of missions on planets I’d not fully understood. It also led to a nice narrative moments at the end of the quest.

As I play Destiny 2, my quest log is full of missions from each of the game’s first three years, the old mixing with the new. I’m simultaneously advancing through multiple expansions and watching as different parts of the game’s story blossom. As Bungie adds more side missions every other week or so, I clear some, slack on others, and overall enjoy the chance to play what I like, ignore what I don’t like, and not simply feel I need to feed on the next thing because I was starving for more.

The only catch to all of this is that some events in the game are playing out of order for me. A character who is dead in one set of missions I’ve been working through still spoke to me when I took on a side mission in another. Thanks to the game’s shift toward being free-to-play, areas of Destiny 2 that used to be locked off until key narrative moments occurred have been unlocked for everyone to access. I’m often nervous that I might step into more areas where I’m narratively not yet supposed to be.

That catch isn’t enough to make me regret waiting. For the first Destiny, I waited out the game’s raucous first year and felt I had the better experience for it. For Destiny 2, I mostly waited out the game’s first two years. It’s been great. And I guess I now know how many years I’ll need to wait out Destiny 3

Comments

  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    Are we still in a place where people still complain about lack of content? And Bungie not keeping up? As serious Destiny I physically can’t keep up anymore, the was only one lull in content since Forsaken and that was the three weeks in which Shadowkeep got delayed.

    Also now they have move to a terrible time sensitive DLC style that just seems to have made it feel worse. I used to dip in and out of the game every few months, get refreshed and come back, now it feels like I am always playing because I have to, not because I want to. Yes I know, most of that is my own issue, but if a dedicated and old school full paying Destiny player feels that way, simply because they are moving towards FTP rubbish, I can’t help but think (Like D2 vanilla) they are over looking the experience for their veterans players, to try and cater for more casuals and people who only want to be here because it is free.

    0
  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    I got it for free so not complaining but it's a bit tricky to get to the free campaigns without Google.

    Then not sure if it was always like that but each mission ending returns you to orbit, even if it's just a cut scene! I missed talking to character that unlocks the next planet due to that!

    And finally, spoilers, in game! All the missions are available during the campaign and I accidently did a small one and it told me how the main campaign ended!

    Without playing D2 at launch it's hard to say for sure but the experience I got a month ago didn't seem geared for new people!

    0
    • sielinth @sielinth

      I haven't played the expansions but at least the base game campaign it mostly ends up in an instance which is probably why it bounces you to space at the end

      as for spoilers... I think that's how the F2P game is built, because everything is unlocked, there's a good chance you can do a side quest that the campaign hasn't covered (since the campaign is optional now). I think it's like people saying they are overwhelmed starting at 700 light.

      it would probably have been better if had given you 2 starting options, one which is the current 700 light everything unlocked and another that is basically starting Destiny 2 as if the game came out yesterday (level 1, must do campaign to progress)

      0
      • dazzler @dazzler3622

        Yeah agreed I kind of got the impression they're trying to rush you through the campaigns in order to get you to endgame so you'll buy the expansions.

        Which is fine when you get the game for free, I really enjoyed playing it for 20-50 hours, not bad for free!!

        But yeah a campaign-only start mode or something might have turned it from a good to great experience!

        0
        • os42 @os42

          That's part of it, but in past expansions, they've had a hard time getting new players onboard.
          Most newcomers were trying it because a friend recommended it, then were hit with this wall of quests and levelling that they needed to complete before they could actually play with said friend. The current new player experience is overwhelming and disorganised, to say the least, but it's actually copping a lot less flak, and people are (for the most part) continuing to play despite the issues.

          All they really needed was to have that "get to 900 power" intro quest send you to Amanda Holiday at some point, so you passively learn how to start the old campaigns - I cannot fathom why they set her as the starting point, given there is literally zero reason to ever visit her (or the Hangar itself) these days. And agreed, a start from scratch option would've been nice, but the way the power grind is designed now (ie. no longer gated by the now defunct levelling system) would mean you would out-level the campaign very quickly - if you started from scratch and played through the Red War campaign, I'd expect that you'd be 500+ minimum by the time you finished it, and unless they updated it, the final mission from that campaign recommends all of 190 power.

          0
          • dazzler @dazzler3622

            Yeah that's a good point, I think I went from 750 power at the start to close to 900 just doing the campaigns, means not much grinding and I've got decent gear for other activities.

            Yeah I think just a quick easy way to do the campaigns would have been good rather than going to Haliday like you said.

            0
            • os42 @os42

              I don't understand why they did it the way they did for Y1 stuff, while Forsaken's is super intuitive - the Forsaken campaign is started by a giant purple Scorn icon on the Tangled Shore map. Same with Shadowkeep's. They already had a great solution - they just didn't use it for the Year One campaigns for some reason.

              0
  • matt1234 @matt1234

    I played the original campaign, and made the mistake of getting the season pass.
    Then i saw that they did the exact same thing as they did with destiny 1 - the first and second expansions contain barely any content so the season pass is useless - hell they didn't even add any achievements for the first expansion. Then they add a third expansion, but its not part of the season pass?
    I gave up on it completely.

    0
    • blakeavon @blakeavon

      Destiny has never been a game that had many official achievements, however in game as of end of year one, their achievements system in game is excessive and there is no way most mere mortals could ever possibly do them.

      Yes the first dlc was slim but the second one far from it. It sounds like you dont understand the system they use. There are DLC (small-medium) and then there are expansions (large). Each year they release an expansion and then fill out the rest of the year with DLC. Its much better than how it was with all the content droughts in D1. When you buy the season pass for the year, it is just the extra content for that year, its clearly marked on the product).

      0
      • matt1234 @matt1234

        Actually the first game had plenty of achievements, and so did the expansions.

        No i understand it perfectly - the SEASON PASS contains expansions 1 & 2 - EXPANSIONS.

        They deliberately leave out the 3rd expansion on the season pass and expect people to pay extra for it, even though it is always the one that contains more content.

        This fractures an already declining user base and shows the pure greed of it all.

        -1
        • blakeavon @blakeavon

          because it is not the 3rd expansion. Curse and Warmind were both small DLC. It was heavily advertised the season pass was DLC 1 and DLC2. It never said anything about all DLC. It said for X amount you get Y. That is exactly what you get.

          It is no different than Destiny 1. The first season pass included two DLC Wolves and Dark Below. Then Taken King came out as an expansion.

          So I fail to see how you could be upset, it is exactly what they did in D1 as well.


          This fractures an already declining user base

          yeah no, the player base continues to grow rapidly, and will even more with Stadia.

          0
  • ody @ody

    I always play games a year or more late, for the reasons mentioned as well as DLC. I don't want to return to a game and re-learn it just for the DLC, I'd rather have everything from the beginning. Not to mention a year makes a big difference to prices. I am immune to peer pressure and hype.

    0

