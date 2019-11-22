Stop Wasting My Time And Just Give Me The Double Jump

Double jumps are a wonderful bit of video game nonsense, something that appears in game after game because they are, honestly, pretty cool. Double jumps, as my colleague Heather Alexandra wrote, make video games better. I have never once played a game and thought, this would be better without a double jump. I have, however, played many games where I immediately saw a ledge that was too high to reach with a single jump and thought, wow, what will it take for me to be able to reach that ledge I aspire to? If only I could jump...twice. I sure hope the game lets me do that.
It always does, eventually. My request is simple: Video games should quit with the theatre, stop playing hard to get, and give me the damn double jump.
The latest offender in video games’ grand campaign to withhold double jumps from me is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game that is downright impressive with how long it takes to give you that particular ability, given that anyone who has played more than two Metroid-style games could probably guess the game had a double jump in the works after about five minutes.
I hate this. For me, part of the joy of the Metroid format isn’t just discovering and exploring spaces, but also mechanics. You get to an area you can’t quite access, and you’re initially unsure how you’ll ever be able to. Will you somehow learn to teleport? Gain a new combat ability that also helps with obstacles? Change forms? Meet a new character? The game is going to change somehow, and that change will affect how you play and where you can go.
There is no goddamn romance in a double jump. I know when a game has a double jump in store, I know what kind of spaces need that jump to be navigated, and I know how the double jump will change my playstyle. And since it’s an ubiquitous gameplay ability, there is rarely anything distinct to a specific game about said double jump.
So why not just have the double jump at the start? There’s no need to stop using them—they’re fun and good—but it takes some real cheek to keep giving me a car that won’t start, only to pretend a few hours later that you’ve just invented gasoline.
I think the argument is it's not a reward. How often do you feel like you earned it compared to how often you feel like it just unlocked itself while playing? I don't really care either way, but I can definitely see the argument for it being such a basic movement feature that games don't benefit from gating it off. It's one of those design choices that developers don't put any thought into. They just default to 'you unlock it later because you always unlock it later'.
Again, I don't really care either way, but I'd prefer it if they gave me the double jump from the start and found more interesting ways to gate content. Metrovania games that start with the double jump unlocked tend to be more fun because you can move quickly the second you enter the world.
The Metroid games are great because they're really good at judging this stuff. The Morph Ball for instances is neat but ultimately it's just a basic movement mode. So instead they use it as a launching platform for the interesting stuff that comes later.
It's a bit like when games have a ton of really nice abilities that make stealth mode super fun, but instead of giving you enough to have fun they make you play using just crouch and slow movement for the first few hours. They make you play an objectively bad stealth game while drip feeding you the tools that will eventually make it awesome. Not everything needs to be unlocked in the tutorial but good design is just as much about recognising when something shouldn't be gated off as when it should.
I wouldn't worry about the hyperbole and snark, the article was dripping with it too.
My opinion is that this works better if you say "don't wanna hear it". I'm having trouble imagining what a genuinely talented arsehole would have to do in order for me to want to see it. But if it played music or something, I'd consider listening to it.
I have noticed another trend myself the latest decade: a pervasive generalized hostility against journalists and content writers that cause people to be overly and even aggressively critical of the more lighthearted, opinionated filler pieces that blog-style websites like these need to publish in order to maintain the stream of click during the lulls between bigger, more serious articles and keep the lights on. They are unfiltered, very personal opinion pieces. Subjective. They are meant to be agreed or disagreed with, but there's no need for outrage or indignation. No need to think that they are the result of whiny victimhood or arrogant pedantry.
Case in question: Double-jump is an inherently fun mechanic, and I am sure that you wouldn't disagree. So why, in your contrarian opinion, must it necessarily be gated as a reward to be unlocked later in the game? Unlocking skills is a legit way to drip-feed game content and guide players through in-game or meta-contextual narratives and that includes double-jumping. But nowhere is it written that it means that double-jumping needs to be gated every time and, indeed, some games freely grant that ability from the beginning.
So, if it is someone's opinion that a given game should have double-jumping from the get-go, how it is automatically "whiny"? Why should it be interpreted as entitlement, laziness, and ignorant self-indulgence? Why extrapolate that what is being said is that no skills ever should be gated? You may agree or disagree at varying levels of enthusiasm but a self-righteous rant is wholly unwarranted, I think.
To keep the conversation on topic, I agree with double jumping being fun and I too wish that more games implemented it from the get-go (mostly because I really like aerial acrobatics of the sort that you can do in Mario Oddissey or Ori), but I disagree that it should be the case for every game. Some games benefit narratively from the contrast between being a chumpy land-dweller at the beginning with the feeling of boundless freedom of literally reaching new heights later on. On the other hand, I fully agree with the author when he says that it's poor showing when it is SO readily evident that you'll acquire double jumping later on and you feel artificially rail-roaded and crippled. I much prefer when "reach further" abilities are more unexpected mechanics (rockets, grappling hooks, teleportation, etc) that require a bit more skill than pressing the jump button again.
This is just my opinion, though. Don't get angry. ;-) Also, sincere condolences for the graveyard shift, I don't blame you for being on edge.