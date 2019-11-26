Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves, the friendliest community on the web. Chat about recipes for dinner, team compositions for Sword & Shield, or just have a good old rant about work. Whatever works, you'll find someone like-minded to chat about it here.
Finished Death Stranding last night. Holy cow... I missed the boat on MGS, but if DS is any indication, Kojima's storytelling style and subject matter are just my kind of weird. +20 Like(s).
You missed out on an absolute classic with the original Metal Gear Solid. I'd highly recommend it but it's one of those games where I can tell you all the cool little things it did but so much of the experience is defined by unpacking it yourself. It's probably the most grounded and 'normal' of the Metal Gear Solid games but at the same time it's heavily driven by narrative while also encouraging you to try and break sequence every chance you can get. You don't really notice it until it tricks you into playing it a second time but there are so many things to poke and prod in that game.
I'd definitely recommend MGSV. It's not quite as weird as Death Stranding, although maybe I'm just used to weird in MGS, but it's a lot of fun. Once you get really good at moving through the world it's pretty crazy.
I'm pretty sure I picked up the HD collection for PS3 at some point, might even have a copy of MGS IV somewhere, but my real intro was Ground Zeroes and V (and a "smile-and-nod" playthrough of Revengeance), and I had huge problems trying to follow what was going on. MGSV was a while back - I think I finished it - but my only memories of it were wandering round a very large map sending people into orbit via weather balloons, and a fire-whale eating a helicopter for some reason. I had little context for who or what was going on, so a lot of the exposition went over my head.
As weird as Death Standing's story was in terms of off-the-wall supernatural stuff, it was actually a pretty straightforward plot (albeit mostly said in retrospect, once you come to grips with how its in-universe logic works) - it relishes in telling its story inside out, and has some absolutely masterful misdirection, but by the end you have a very solid understanding of who the characters are, how they fit together, and should be able to chart a sequence of events of just about every major cause and effect leading up to the the game, and everything that happens within it.
I presume (hope) it's just the lack of context that made MGSV seem so unmemorable... I might see if I can dig up the old games give them a shot once there's a lull in new releases, and work my way through them.
I think that's a pretty fair judgement of MGSV. It had it's problems and a big one was that it was sort of uneventful so it doesn't surprise me that you don't remember much. Not knowing the significance of the main character is a problem but it's probably not why you struggle to remember it.
If you're willing to go retro the original Metal Gear Solid is the game to start with. Twin Snakes for the GameCube is probably the most playable version of the original but it's hard for me to say if it's better/worse because I played it after I was already madly in love with the MGS world. It's basically MGS1 rebuilt in MGS2. MGS2 and MGS4 are the main entries that will make zero sense if you don't know the lore. MGS3 is way better if you know the lore but it should still be interesting if you don't.
If you want to experience the MGS games without going to the effort of playing them, then Chip Cheezum's excellent series of Let's Plays on Youtube is well worth watching.
https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipCheezumLPs/playlists?view=50&sort=dd&shelf_id=11
They just finished an MGS5 LP that may actually be the best let's play ever created.
Just an FYI, EA/Origin is sending out an email today with little to no explanation saying "Thank you for redeeming your Origin Access subscription code. For recurring members, your reoccurring plan will restart immediately when the membership time from the redeemed code has concluded."
If you get it, don't panic (like I did), as you have NOT been hacked. See this reddit thread:
https://www.reddit.com/r/origin/comments/dsl3f8/megathread_free_month_of_origin_access_for/
Turns out you get a free month of Origin Access for turning on for turning on 2FA and you get it even if you did it years ago and haven't used your account since.
Found a great new game on steam id recommend.
Its called "Signal Simulator" and its a SETI simulator where you search for aliens. Also has some pretty good spooks thrown in.
Its not a horror or jump scare game per say. But it does have some spooky moments. Well worthy a buy if you would be interested in that kind of stuff.
Today in esports news. A totally not self aware esports team named themselves "nigma esports"
They legitimately called their team this. Granted it means something in their language but come on. You can't be that ignorant.
So I'm eagerly awaiting some "articles" in response to the glorious speech at a certain awards show the other day.
I cannot wait for the salt to flow!
I'm still waiting for Meowth Guitar Hero that was shown off in the original GameCube sizzle reel.
It was a bit of a mixed bag for me, a genuine call on the industry to do better, a spotlight on the worst parts and a bit of axe grinding that felt a little hypocritical at times.
It's gonna be interesting to see the fallout though, the biggest enemies folks like him and those he criticised have are their fans and themselves.
For that to happen, the speech would need some coverage in one of the wider circulation gaming websites so that everyone can kick off the normal group-think copypasta conga-line.
After which the gaming press could write opinion pieces about their own copypasta articles, and then more articles about the reaction of various industry figures to their own opinion pieces.
Because otherwise there's really no mileage to be had in bothering at all.
Seems they are too busy making up false allegations after having previously falsely accusing Richard of being a sexual predator and badly attempting to blackmail him
https://twitter.com/RLewisReports/status/1196109796140863491
You should read this article btw. Good read.
https://www.dexerto.com/opinion/richard-lewis-about-esports-awards-speech-1288409
Read. Appears to be a fair dose of salt. I'm sure many of the facts are accurate, although in these things it's always in the spin and interpretation where the argument is made.
Lewis shoots himself in the foot pretty hard and pretty early. "Yet, with so many genuine problems in our industry that could be highlighted by journalists with these platforms, why is it I only seem to read badly skewed character assassinations, meandering whines about how hostile the esports space supposedly is, or content of no value to the esports audience?" [emphasis added]
If anything, the gaming press is full of far too much unquestioning regurgitation of press releases and marketing puffery. The esports tag under the Kotaku header contains no shortage of fluff such as "As A Kid, Legendary Street Fighter Player Daigo Umehara Got Beat Up For Being Too Good", "Shannon Noll's PUBG Team Has Stephen Bradbury, Roxy Jacenko And A Love Island Star" and "Esports Team Gets Its Own Adidas Sneaker, And It's Not Terrible".
And Lewis talks about "so many genuine problems in our industry" as if the industry isn't full of people, and that it’s going to be pretty difficult to talk about problems without criticising a few of them. Although it's not as if, for example, there haven't been endless column inches written here and elsewhere about the campaign for a union, for example.
Regardless, Lewis largely misses the point in that the same criticism could be levelled at any part of the mainstream media. Politicians, for example, could rightly complain that they only get coverage if they stuff up, that every journalist is trying to trap them in a “gotcha” moment, that the media focus is always on the interpersonal conflict rather than all the great things they're doing for the country. Sadly, coverage is driven by eyeballs and eyeballs are driven by conflict and personality. "If it bleeds it leads."
Lewis reserves a large chunk of his criticism for Kotaku, and I can't see how Kotaku can win either way with coverage or a response. Many of Lewis' assertions have already been churned to death both on this website and elsewhere.
Still, Lewis speech will no doubt offer a solid data point for those desperate to keep pushing the Gamergate barrow.
Ah yes, the old "If u criticize games media u must b gamergate. Hurr Durr"
I gave your link a mature and considered response, shame you couldn't return the courtesy.
It's an obvious comment given that Lewis' main targets, such as Nathan Grayson and Kotaku, are the usual Gamergate whipping boys, but then you knew that already, eh?
they are targets given the content they produce.
Your use of ggggggggggamergate is a vain attempt to delegitimize criticism of them. Most people don't care anyone and realize it ended years ago.
Journalist writes bad take?
Gets called out on social media?
"IM BEING HARASSED, ITS GAMERGATE I TELL YOU!"
You should also read this while your at it.
https://www.dexerto.com/opinion/richard-lewis-what-do-you-do-when-harassers-are-journalists-1153511
@djbear Thanks for the link, but under the circumstances once bitten twice shy, as they say. You don't need my participation to keep beating your own straw man.
Alrighty, then @AngoraFish have a good one then.