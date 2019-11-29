Target's Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

Image: Activision

Black Friday sales are in full swing and Target's got the goods, including newbies Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The sales aren't actually live yet but Target's physical catalogue has given us an indication on what's on offer and it's a good time to get yourself a Nintendo Switch or Xbox console as well as some of the past year's biggest games.

But before we get into that, let's give you a refresher on how shopping at Target works if you usually opt for other stores. Target gives you the option of browsing in-store, grabbing deals online or mixing it up by paying for it online and then dropping by to pick it up if you'd like to avoid delivery fees. If you do want to avoid making a trip to your nearest store, the standard delivery fee for orders under $80 is $9 but anything over $80 comes with free delivery.

The best part is their raincheck policy, which suggest you'll be able to order select products in for the advertised price even if they've ran out during the sale period. Now you're up to speed, dig into the sales below.

Note: The full list should become available on November 28.

Sales from November 28 - December 2:

Games:

Borderlands 3: $49

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $69

FIFA 20: $39

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $39

God of War: $19

Horizon Zero Dawn: $19

NBA 2K20: $44

Pokémon Sword and Shield: $65

Spider-Man: $24

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $69

The Division 2: $29

The LEGO Movie: $39

Uncharted 4: $19

WWE 2K20: $44

Consoles and accessories:

Nintendo Switch console: $369

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership gift card: $59.95

Sega Mega Drive console: $99

Turtle Beach Recon 70X gaming headset: $41.30

Turtle Beach Recon chat wired gaming headset: $20.30

Xbox One S 1TB console: $269

Xbox One X 1TB console: $479

Xbox Ultimate 3-month game pass: $28.77

Sales from November 28 - December 11:

Games:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: $39

Far Cry New Dawn: $29

Just Dance 2020: $49

Need for Speed Heat: $59

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: $34

Red Dead Redemption II: $39

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $39

Consoles and accessories:

Nintendo Switch Lite console: $299

Xbox One S controller: $78

