The Internet Reacts To Tesla's Cybertruck, Which Looks Like A PS1 Car

As our colleagues at Jalopnik report, Tesla revealed the Cybertruck. It looks like something out of Total Recall—or better, yeah, something you’d drive in a PlayStation 1 game.
People have opinions! There are the series car ones, like this one on Reddit:
As well as the inevitable video game ones:
The video game comparisons certainly didn’t stop there.
found the new driver of the #cybertruck for you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/uxfW8bHrvp
— Sarah Harvey (@worldwise001) November 22, 2019
The new Telsa Truck looks like if a Pontiac Aztek as rendered in Goldeneye for the N64 pic.twitter.com/EwL2A3GM2h
— Blazecollie (@blazecollie) November 22, 2019
The Cybertruck is amazing. pic.twitter.com/mgyd8UtUe8
— Mark Serrels (@Serrels) November 22, 2019
#Telsa Cyber truck, turret sold separately. #cybertruck #warthog pic.twitter.com/kdATgfmFiG
— , (@TylerTief) November 22, 2019
After watching the Telsa Cybertruck announcement, I suddenly feel like playing Elite again pic.twitter.com/4gYAFxHbXd
— James Tauber (@jtauber) November 22, 2019
@elonmusk was right, we are in a simulation, look at these PlayStation 1 ass graphics.
.#teslatruck #TeslaCyberTruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/MgM1grsLEa
— Casualverse The Internets' Busiest Underachiever???? (@Casualverse) November 22, 2019
me and the boys hitting the town in our new Tesla Trucks pic.twitter.com/yjaYV5Rz1c
— Ben "Ben Pack” Pack (@PackBenPack) November 22, 2019
Is it done rendering? https://t.co/IEGG5RjOby
— Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 22, 2019
I think the #Cybertruck looks pretty cool pic.twitter.com/uYcrUmzVOO
— Dr. Mac Arthur Ge.D. (@DoctorMacArthur) November 22, 2019
This thing is blowing my mind. I know Tesla is all about efficiency, but sub 200 polygons might be taking things a tad too far pic.twitter.com/B3QcwR5lan
— Gavin Rothery (@GavRov) November 22, 2019
Turok: Dinosaur Hunter-ass vehicle. Fuckin Tomb Raider 1 automobile. https://t.co/F0Lg8Z6emO
— 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) November 22, 2019
The new Tesla truck is going to be unbeatable in Wave Race 64 pic.twitter.com/nySVL1gPOp
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) November 22, 2019
Every one is making fun of the new Tesla truck but it has a very low poly count which means that it renders way faster in the simulation pic.twitter.com/0cEciUHPq9
— ЖTИ (@killthenoise) November 22, 2019
Now that Telsa has unveiled their Cybertruck, can we start a campaign to have it included in #Cyberpunk2077? pic.twitter.com/9jkO4SdUal
— X̷ßƲᕲZ (@Xbudz) November 22, 2019
The design certainly looks different!
Elon: ....andddd print.#Cybertruck #CYBRTRK pic.twitter.com/MMNO8Na03c
— Ni (@Avo_NP) November 22, 2019
I cannot wait to see what Tesla designs next.
Found new concept art for Tesla's unannounced hatchback. pic.twitter.com/a2NkAMOjzT
— Unangbangkay (@unangbangkay) November 22, 2019
It's basically the lovechild of a DeLorean DMC-12 and an Arwing.