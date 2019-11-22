The Mandalorian Is Built On Classic Star Wars Art

The show at large is leaning on a lot of cues from 1977, so of course the first round of concept art released for The Mandalorian is doing likewise, with very strong Ralph Maquarrie influences.
Below is a wide range of art from the show’s first two episodes, which means yes, there’s some Baby Yoda.
You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.
My thoughts and actions are so conflicted when it comes to that adorable green bastard.
Every time I think about him/her I think it's a plot and marketing device that could run the risk of ruining the lore or run itself in to the ground by trying to over explain everything.
Every time I see it though I want to squeal uncharacteristically and yell out what it's doing like an annoying parent gushing over their baby on Facebook.
"Look at its little robe!"
"Look atem standing there!"
"He ate da frog!"
"Oh my god look at his little walk!"
Same! I love it but at the same time am apprehensive over what it means for the series. For now though, I am choosing to give it the benefit of the doubt because I loved the first two episodes so much. Especially that opening theme, dayum
Cant wait for the next episode of Space Wolf and Cub.
Marketing ploy all the way, in saying that I believe that marvel makes more money from merchandise than the movies, so it could be said that the movies are just one big advertising campaign to sell Iron Man lunch boxes.