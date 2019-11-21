The Master & The Apprentice

Vyacheslav Gluhov is an artist at Saber Interactive, the studio behind games like Spintires and ports of stuff like The Witcher 3.
You can see more of Gluhov’s work at his ArtStation page.
Vyacheslav Gluhov is an artist at Saber Interactive, the studio behind games like Spintires and ports of stuff like The Witcher 3.
You can see more of Gluhov’s work at his ArtStation page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink