Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

The Pokémon Company Wants To Hunt Leakers On 4Chan, Discord

Earlier this month, before the game’s release, leaked images of Pokémon Sword & Shield starting turning up online. That’s pretty normal for a big video game, but The Pokémon Company are taking the matter very seriously, so seriously that they’re asking a court if they can serve subpoenas on 4chan and Discord.

As reported by Forbes, in an attempt to track down and punish those responsible for the leaks, The Pokémon Company hired “outside forensic experts”, who were able to identify four Discord users, one of whom was the actual source, the other three helping them disseminate the images on places like 4chan and Reddit.

While their Discord usernames have been discovered, The Pokémon Company doesn’t know who these people actually are, and so have gone to the U.S. District Court in Seattle in an attempt to get hold of information from Discord and 4chan that could help in tracking them down.

The leaked images in question, of which there were around a dozen, were photographs taken of the game’s strategy guide. Imagine being some kid on 4chan, and you see some images of a game you’re excited bout, and you post them on Reddit, and three weeks later The Pokémon Company is trying to serve you a subpoena.

While we’re on the subject, if you’ve ever wondered about the secretive conditions strategy guide companies have to work under to try and avoid leaks like this, check out this excerpt from the case:

Prior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, information about the games’ content was treated with the utmost secrecy. For example, TPCi performed background checks on employees, stored game content files on secure computers, restricted access to game working files to a limited number of individuals (who could only gain access to files by entering a username and password), allowed those individuals to transfer game files using only secured methods, used digital measures to trace and mark files to prevent unauthorised access, and required users with access to games files to sign non-disclosure agreements.

These measures also apply to the Strategy Guide. In addition, TPCi requires contractors who work on the Strategy Guide to sign non-disclosure agreements. Moreover, only vendors involved in the printing process have permission to print physical copies of the Strategy Guide, and those vendors must also sign non-disclosure agreements. Physical copies of the Strategy Guide are stored in secure locations under tarps, and individuals with access to the printed guides are not permitted to bring cell phones or cameras into the areas where the Strategy Guides are stored.

All that and the leaks still got out!

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    Gotta catch me all!
    So we can sue, get 4Chan and Discord too!!
    If you leak stuff then we'll fuck you,
    Pokeeeeemon!!

    0
  • ldt @ldt

    Yeah sue your fans, that's the way to do it!

    2
  • tastypaste @tastypaste

    I'll agree they're within their rights to fine contractors that have broken an NDA contract with them, but going after fans that are circulating it for a non-profit reason is just typical old-man japan mentality.

    1
  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    Anonymous has no meaning unless you’re behind 7 proxies, and even then... you’re only probably safe.

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      I mean even if you are using a service like onion you are still able to be found. But youd require the resources of a government department like the NSA to do so.

      0
  • sielinth @sielinth

    having worked IT in a few companies that helps marketing of major publishers, that excerpt doesn't surprise me.

    I've seen everything from encryption being mandated to requiring users are given only desktops securely locked so it can't be removed or taken apart with all ports disabled

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles