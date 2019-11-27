Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

There Was An F-Zero Novel, And Its Art Sure Was Something

Image: Step

In January of 1992, a novel—not a manga, a novel—was released in Japan based on F-Zero. And anyone used to how the series looked and felt on a console will notice it’s quite...different.

With a title roughly translated to F-Zero: And Then, To The Gods Of Speed, these scans and info were all uploaded by Step (via Nintendo Life), and show a racing circuit that ditches the bright lights and comic book aesthetic for something darker and more reflective.

Image: Step

The novel was written by Katsuyuki Ozaki, but it’s the art I’m interested in today (hey, I don’t speak/read Japanese), which was done by Kagami Yasuhiro.

Image: Step

This is just a small sample, there’s loads more to flick through here.

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    I had to double take the image on the right, still not sure what I'm seeing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles