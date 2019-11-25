Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

This Google Stadia Ad Is So Random (And Terrible)

Google Stadia hasn’t had the best month. Its list of launch games was tiny and it seemed Google panicked right before launch and added more games. People who preordered were running into issues and couldn’t actually use the service. And reviews have been mixed. So with all that bad news floating around, you might have missed this terrible, awful, cringe-inducing Stadia launch trailer.

The first time I watched this trailer I quickly downloaded it and saved it to my computer. Why? Because it is so bad I was worried Google might yank it off YouTube and try to hide it. But fortunately (or unfortunately) for you, it is still easily viewable on YouTube. It’s two minutes long and yet feels longer than that.

It seems to be trying to tap into that style of humour that was once very popular on the internet. The random-for-the-sake-of-random style of humour. This was like 70% of YouTube back in 2008. And as this style of internet humour grew in popularity, ad agencies took notice. So insurance and snack food commercials started following this trend of random humour and really, they haven’t stopped. And now Google, in a bid to look relevant and hip, is leaning on this random humour in their Stadia launch trailer.

The end result, appropriately enough for Google, is a video that feels like it was put together by a computer program that used algorithms to determine what the young kids and gamers would like to see in an ad. But all their data is like 10 years old.

So we end up with an ad that has funny costumes, silly special effects, running gags and a canoe made of out a living human being. SO RANDOM! So funny!

Beyond the random jokes and imagery, the trailer is also filled with some stuff that is worth calling out. For example, they mention that unlike consoles, Google Stadia doesn’t take up any space. Which isn’t actually true, at least currently. You will still need space for a controller and the Chromecast Ultra device. Which, true, these take up less space, but they still exist in the physical world, Google.

Another part of the trailer has a man in a club, who later becomes a canoe (WACKY!), mention that Google Stadia “...has the games you are looking for.”

Well, that’s true if you are looking to play games that have already been out on other platforms for months or more. Also, that’s true if you only want to play any game from the small list of 22 games currently available as of writing this today.

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

  • Gylt

  • Just Dance 2020

  • Kine

  • Mortal Kombat 11

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

  • Samurai Showdown

  • Thumper

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

  • Tomb Raider 2013

  • Final Fantasy XV

  • Grid

  • Metro Exodus

  • Trials Rising

  • Rage 2

  • Samurai Shodown

  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

  • Football Manager 2020

Comments about the ad on YouTube range from shock to how bad this ad looks to confusion about who this ad is targeting. A few comments mention how this ad reminds them of those Chew5 bubblegum commercials, and yeah. I agree.

Will random folks who barely play games be convinced by any of this commercial? Will people who love games enjoy any of this and be more likely to buy into Stadia after watching this ad? I think the answer to both those questions is a simple no.

Comments

  • Kasterix @kasterix

    There a pool going yet on how quickly Google will abandon this?

    0
  • wozowski @wozowski

    Google have access to the largest pool of advertising data known to man. I think they know their target market perfectly well - people so ripped to the eyeballs that they don’t even notice the lag.

    Last edited 25/11/19 9:38 pm
    0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    Interesting that there isn't a single Google mention/logo or anything in that advert. Not even Google want to be associated with it!

    1
    • grenge @grenge

      Except for the big Google logo on the front of the golf buggy.

      0
  • darren @darren

    This is both the best and worst ad I've ever seen.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles