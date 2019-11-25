This Week In Games: Four Generations Of Gundam

For many, this week is one of the quieter weeks in the gaming calendar. Unless you're really into four generations of mecha.

Anime is the headline this week, or SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS more specifically. It's basically a Mario Rabbids/XCOM style turn-based tactics game where all the attack animations play out with their own short anime sequences.

Beyond that, it's a relatively quiet week. Anyone who played the original episode of True Fear might enjoy knowing that the sequel is finally out this week, but otherwise things are fairly thin on the ground. Next week is scheduled to pick up with a new Mechwarrior, Halo: Reach on PC, Terminator: Resistance, Darksiders Genesis and a new Vampire: The Masquerade adventure game, but for now this is what you'll have in the meantime.

Pine (Switch)

SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS (PC)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Xbox)

Slay the Spire (PS4, Xbox, Switch Retail)

Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Bundle (PS4, Xbox Retail)

Ghost Parade (PC, Switch)

Overcooked 1 + 2 (Switch Retail)

Widget Satchel (PC, Switch)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls - Part 2 (PC, PS4)

Arcade Archives IN THE HUNT (PS4)

Brain in Retro Space (PS4)

No Love (PC)

ArtFormer The Game (PC)

unitied (PC)

Nexomon (PC)

SwarmZ (PC)

End of Realms (PC)

Story of a Gladiator (PC, Switch)

Knowledge Trainer (Switch)

Gemstone Keeper (Switch)

Electronic Super Joy (Switch)

BLACKSAD Under The Skin (Switch)

One Way Ticket (Switch)

Trover Saves The Universe (Switch)

Five Nights At Freddy's 1, 2, 3, 4 (Switch)

Decay of Logos (Switch)

Onto the trailers! Let's check in with XCOM Gundam first.

Slay the Spire has been out digitally for ages, but if its retail release this week finds a new audience, all the better. That game is tops.

Anyway, that's the roster this week. Bit thin, but we'll get a nice glut of games once December starts proper. See anything that catches your fancy?