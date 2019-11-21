Toyota Is Ending Its Weird Holdout From Racing Games

As one of the biggest car companies in the world, it sure was weird when back in 2017 Toyota simply stopped licensing its vehicles to racing video games. It was even weirder that the company, despite its size, never actually explained why that decision was made.
Aside from an appearance in Gran Turismo Sport—whose licensing deals and development likely pre-dated the 2017 decision—we’ve had loads of Forza and Need For Speed games come and go during that time, and not one of them has had a Supra or Celica. And the closest we ever got to an explanation as to why was this bizarre rescinded tweet from Toyota UK:
But whatever the actual reasons for Toyota’s absence, it’s over now. Starting with the 98 Supra RZ, Toyota is back with an appearance in Forza Horizon 4:
Forza and Toyota have joined forces once again! It all starts on December 12th when #ForzaHorizon4 players can get behind the wheel of the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ as a part of the Series 17 update. pic.twitter.com/7WhGjIqsys
— Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) November 19, 2019
A low-key way to announce a return, then, but also fitting given the circumstances Toyota left in the first place.
F*** Toyota for this. How out of touch do you need to be to associate video games with real life behaviour? Do they think these games are realistic, are they that delusional? The decision is costing them, games generate interest in cars. I just want some damn Lexus cars like the LC, RC etc to drive/race. We finally get a somewhat decent NFS game after over a decade and it doesn't have any Toyota/Lexus in it, what a disappointment.
It's really not. Toyotas sales and profits are up year on year, they're the most valuable automotive brand and the interest around the new Supra was astronomically high.