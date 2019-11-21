Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Toyota Is Ending Its Weird Holdout From Racing Games

As one of the biggest car companies in the world, it sure was weird when back in 2017 Toyota simply stopped licensing its vehicles to racing video games. It was even weirder that the company, despite its size, never actually explained why that decision was made.

Aside from an appearance in Gran Turismo Sport—whose licensing deals and development likely pre-dated the 2017 decision—we’ve had loads of Forza and Need For Speed games come and go during that time, and not one of them has had a Supra or Celica. And the closest we ever got to an explanation as to why was this bizarre rescinded tweet from Toyota UK:

But whatever the actual reasons for Toyota’s absence, it’s over now. Starting with the 98 Supra RZ, Toyota is back with an appearance in Forza Horizon 4:

A low-key way to announce a return, then, but also fitting given the circumstances Toyota left in the first place.

Comments

  • ody @ody

    F*** Toyota for this. How out of touch do you need to be to associate video games with real life behaviour? Do they think these games are realistic, are they that delusional? The decision is costing them, games generate interest in cars. I just want some damn Lexus cars like the LC, RC etc to drive/race. We finally get a somewhat decent NFS game after over a decade and it doesn't have any Toyota/Lexus in it, what a disappointment.

    0
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      The decision is costing them

      It's really not. Toyotas sales and profits are up year on year, they're the most valuable automotive brand and the interest around the new Supra was astronomically high.

      0
  • djbear @djbear

    It wasn't a mystery at all. They had an exclusivity deal with GT. Totally had nothing to do with he fact they are both Japanese companies while the others aren't.

    Good so see the Supra back.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles