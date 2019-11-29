UNIQLO's Dragon Ball UT Line Hits Australia

Image: Uniqlo

UNIQLO's always got a bunch of cool special edition threads on offer. This time, it's Dragon Ball's turn.

Renowned Japanese collage artist, Kosuke Kawamura, has teamed up with UNIQLO to work on some Dragon Ball Z designs and the results are pretty slick. Featuring 28 different styles in a number of colours and fits, the new Dragon Ball UT lineup is offering shirts for $19.90 each while hoodies will set you back $49.90.

Kawamura's original artworks include a design featuring Goku’s signature move 'Kamehameha' in black and white as well as minalist designs starring Master Roshi's brow and glasses combo.

Some examples include:

Image: UNIQLO

The new threads will be available in all Australian UNIQLO stores and online from November 29.