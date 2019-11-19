Valve Just Announced Half-Life: Alyx

I mean it's not officially Half-Life 3, but this might be as close as we get.
Valve announced on Twitter just now the existence of their flagship VR game, Half-Life: Alyx. Alyx is obviously one of the main protagonists from Half-Life 2, so this is an obvious continuation of the series that fans have been screaming for.
We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.
Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw
— Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019
Is it basically Half-Life 3? We'll find out on Thursday at 10am Pacific Time, or around 0500 AEST Friday.
Good for them. A new Half Life felt like an inevitable impossibility for the longest time. It makes sense that they have been holding on to it to bhndle with new tech.