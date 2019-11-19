Valve Just Announced Half-Life: Alyx

I mean it's not officially Half-Life 3, but this might be as close as we get.

Valve announced on Twitter just now the existence of their flagship VR game, Half-Life: Alyx. Alyx is obviously one of the main protagonists from Half-Life 2, so this is an obvious continuation of the series that fans have been screaming for.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

Is it basically Half-Life 3? We'll find out on Thursday at 10am Pacific Time, or around 0500 AEST Friday.