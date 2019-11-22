It's hot, sticky and a fairly unpleasant time to be outside, courtesy of the absolutely-not-climate-change-empowered bushfires ravaging the eastern states. Fortunately, it's a perfect time to play some video games.

The back catalogue has grown supremely quickly, and that's not factoring in things that I've been meaning to finish already. Progress in Death Stranding has been slow — everything in that game is slow — and it's also been keeping me away from the game that I really want to spend more time in, which is Disco Elysium. Disco Elysium's probably going to be one of my top five games of the year, if not top three. It's seriously that well done.

Beyond that, I've found myself playing a bit of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, a very cartoony MOBA that actually has Australian servers. I've always enjoyed Arena of Valor on mobile, and the presentation around it and controls are really good, but AoV doesn't have local servers. Playing on 150ms is a bit shit compared to 50ms or under, so I've given Mobile Legends a whirl. The latter is also a much faster game, and I've enjoyed knocking it out on a particular phone that's especially built for gaming, which you'll hear more about next week.

And if that wasn't enough, there's board games I need to write about, a Modern Warfare campaign that needs finishing, and the occasional bit of Overwatch with friends. I also fired up observer the other day on PC, having already bought it on Switch (and drunkenly played some on PS4), and that's been an interesting experience. Oh and I nearly forgot: SNK has an all-in-one fighting stick that doubles as a console with 20 games, which we've got sitting in the office.

So plenty of games to play/write about. What are you playing this weekend?