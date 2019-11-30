Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This weekend is for catching up on a million things, writing, cleaning up, and taking out the garbage. Oh, and squeezing in some Devil May Cry 5. Ever since I read the articles by Heather and Tim about DMC5, I’ve wanted to dive in.

Devil May Cry 5 is just as amazing as I’d hoped it would be. I know the series as a whole began development as a new Resident Evil game before veering so much away, it became its own thing. I’m glad it did. Whereas Resident Evil is at its best when it makes you feel helpless, DMC is all about empowering its heroes.

I like that Nero always maintains his cool, even when he’s facing off against insectoid demons shredding people to pieces, maneater plants that use their tentacles to impale bystanders, and ghouls with giant scissors that come out of mirrors. He’s what I’d expect from the DMC series. What I’ve most been surprised by is how much fun I’m having with the newcomer, V.

V represents a very different way of playing Devil May Cry. He summons three creatures that fight for him. V goes in for the kill when the demons are near death and their skin turns ghoulishly white. When V’s not fighting demons, he’s reading poetry and bantering with familiar, Griffon. I like how he glides through the air with Griffon’s aid and he can surf on Shadow’s shadow to move even faster. Unlike the headstrong Nero and Dante, V is keenly aware of his own limitations and withdraws from a fight he knows he can’t win. I’m going to be playing a lot more of the game this weekend.

I also hope to get to Yakuza 0 which I picked up in the used bin at GameStop and maybe even get out for Black Friday to see if I can some good game deals. I actually make it a point to pick out at least one game I’ve never heard of just to try and experience something new, so I’m excited to see what this weekend brings.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

  • invictusblade @invictusblade

    I am downloading Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order right now
    I try to play and finish the DLC missions for Ace Combat 7

    0
  • cr33g @cr33g

    I finished Fallen Order nearly two weeks ago and I'm still playing in an effort to 100% it.

    I got Resident Evil 2 for PC through the Steam sale. Already played the hell out of it on PS4, but I wanted to try and run it on my new, decent PC and keyboard/mouse controls.

    RE2 is a beast on PC. I've got a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with Wraith Stealth processor, and I've been able to run all PC games so far at max settings with 60 FPS and 1080p resolution (such as Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Batman: Arkham Knight and Hitman 2). Can't run RE2 at max settings.

    0
    • samsam @samsam

      I've got a i7 9700k + Geforce 2080 ----> Definitely don't have rdr2 running at max but damn it looks amazing with current settings.

      1
      • cr33g @cr33g

        I imagine Red Dead Redemption 2 would be a demanding game. I've heard that not even the beastliest of rigs could run it on max settings.

        Are you playing 4K or 1080p resolution?

        I'd love to try RDR2 on PC. I reckon I could probably get 60 FPS at 1080p resolution, with mostly high settings. I'd like to say max, but I doubt it.

        0
  • tehnoodnub @tehnoodnub

    Pokémon Shield, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Dragon Quest XI

    1
    • randomabuse @randomabuse

      Picked up a switch on black Friday, so been playing breath of the wild, Mario tennis and Mario kart

      0
  • zico @zico

    Going through the backlog. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise.

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    Anthem! I'm being super cereal!

    Besides that, poking at FNAF on the Switch, doing the limited title unlocks for DoA6 and taking part in the Thanksgiving Challenge in FNAF AR... Missed the 10 chain by 1, but hopefully enough other people took part that I'll be able to afford the premium currency endo without needing to spend money.

    Darn you Balloon Boy! Him, Circus Baby and Spring-trap are my Nemesi!

    0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Just finished Fallen Order two minutes ago. SO SATISFYING. Such a brilliantly paced game! If you're playing through the first time, all I can say is *avoid all spoilers*. There's endgame surprises you do not want spoiled! It literally got an out loud "Oh my god!" from me. Just ignore *all* spoilers! Between this and the Mandalorian, what a time to be a Star Wars fan for high quality content :D

    0
  • Nikkon Guest

    Age of Empires, Plants Vs Zombies, Streetfighter , Warlocks: Godslayer's, Wasteland , (thankyou Autumn Sale!!) and anything else with the number 2 in it for some reason...

    0
  • ruddaga @ruddaga

    Playing Fallen Order, finished Pokemon Shield and just catching Pokemon in spare time, trying to go back to BoTW since in my original play through I got distracted by something else, also considering going back to finish the final house on maddening on Fire Emblem, my RDR2 Online character needs some loving as well AND just picked up a second Switch / PS4 Pro during the Black Friday sales, so going to be putting more time into both of those.

    Thank god I have holidays coming up so I can get on top of some of these games. Also my Steam library back catalog is disgusting.

    0

