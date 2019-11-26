Why Does This Jedi: Fallen Order Mod Look Like Joe Jonas

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Screenshot: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment

The most popular mod for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right now is a rework of the lead character’s face. It has the unintended effect of making him look like Joe Jonas.

Two things are immediately apparent upon seeing Cal Kestis: he is definitely a Jedi, and he’s extremely ginger. The “Better Call Cal” mod aims to tone down the gingerness, and it has been downloaded over four thousand times. It has two options, “Scrapper Cal,” who has a buzzcut, and “Hipster Cal,” who has a deeper red shag of hair. When I saw the model for Scrapper Cal my first thought was, “Why did they make him look like Joe Jonas?”

Joe Jonas had his first brush with fame when he was in The Jonas Brothers, a purity ring-wearing musical group featuring Joe and his two brothers. Although he’s had some on and off success with music since the band’s heyday, and The Jonas Brothers have also recently been reunited, right now he’s probably most famous for being Sophie Turner’s husband. I don’t make a point of thinking about Joe Jonas very often, or any of the Jonas brothers, and yet this mod immediately conjured his face to my mind. Just take a look at this guy:

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

And then this guy:

Screenshot: Better Call Cal

They’re the same guy!

If you’d like to grab a retexture of Cal’s face on Nexus, you have some other options besides this one. One of them gives him a perpetually runny nose, and this other one gives him a moustache. I can see why so many people opted for Joe Jonas. 

  • arnna @arnna

    What’s the prob with Cameron Monaghan?

    • cmac @cmac

      Well, it doesn't make sense for one. Surely a souless ginger would not be able to tap into the force. Or if he could, totally dark side.

      - Not mean if it's true :)

      • TheJagji @jagji

        Your assuming you need a soul to use the force tho. As Ep 1 showed, it's about Medaclorians, not souls.

        • akeashar @akeashar

          Mitochondria! Force users are just Parasite Eve

        • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

          There have been droids that used the force as well, the one that exploded when Luke and his uncle were looking at the droids that the sandcrawler people were selling sensed Luke's power and saw the future were R2D2 was pivotal in defeating the empire so it sacrificed itself.

    • TUALMASOK Guest

      He's not easy on the eyes. IMO anyway. I'm not the only one who feels this way. He's like the male version of Erin Molan, does great work and is no shirker, but I'll be damned if I'm going to look at either of them.

  • akeashar @akeashar

    The funniest thing about Cameron’s hair ingame is that it’s waaaaaaay toned down from his natural hair colour that you see in his behind the scenes footage in the deluxe content. Anime hair wishes it was as ginger as his.

  • cr33g @cr33g

    No idea. I reckon Cameron Monaghan "iRL" compared to Cal Kestis honestly look different, despite the similarities of being the same person/actor.

    The featured mod above honestly looks like "generic male gaming hero" anyway, with the whole grizzled face and shaved head routine.

    The only thing I disliked about Cal's appearance was that you couldn't change his outfit, except for the colour scheme via unlocks. You could sort of change his poncho, but the poncho had two physically different appearances, and a lot of colour swaps as well.

  • ody @ody

    Sure, downgrade the character from a cute ginger (the most attractive people on Earth) to some ugly random with a buzz cut. What the f*** is wrong with people?

