Years Later, Some Can't Tell Who's On Street Fighter II Turbo's Japanese Cartridge

Image: Tekitouaki

You are looking at the cartridge art for Street Fighter II Turbo’s Japanese release. It’s not only different from the US version but more mysterious. Can you tell who is on the cover? Ryu? Chun-Li? Which character is it?

Twitter user Tekitouaki wrote that for years, he thought that Ryu was on the cover.

This tweet went viral in Japan and was even covered on major sites like IT Media and My Game News Flash. People replied, comparing eyebrows and writing that they were either “Team Chun-Li” or “Team Ryu.”

Former Capcom artist Akira Yasuda, who created so much iconic Street Fighter art, even chimed in, writing, “I’d say it’s Chun-Li.”

There is another version of the cartridge with Ryu, so yes, the one in question does show Chun-Li. And now you know!

Comments

  • pablo77 @pablo77

    I never thought this was even a thing.. I always thought Chun-Li.

    1
  • bondles @bondles

    It's obviously the secret unlockable character Shvc-Ti

    2
    • arnna @arnna

      Just beat the entire game perfect twelve times in a row.

      0
  • sarddenso Guest

    The blue ribbon from her hair is visible just to the left of her right eye

    0

