Years Later, Some Can't Tell Who's On Street Fighter II Turbo's Japanese Cartridge

You are looking at the cartridge art for Street Fighter II Turbo’s Japanese release. It’s not only different from the US version but more mysterious. Can you tell who is on the cover? Ryu? Chun-Li? Which character is it?
Twitter user Tekitouaki wrote that for years, he thought that Ryu was on the cover.
長年ずっとこれはリュウだと思っていたが
春麗だと思っていた人も多数いると知って混乱してる… pic.twitter.com/VmU0XZYlfx
— てきとうあき (@tekitouaki) November 14, 2019
This tweet went viral in Japan and was even covered on major sites like IT Media and My Game News Flash. People replied, comparing eyebrows and writing that they were either “Team Chun-Li” or “Team Ryu.”
春麗でしょう
— あきまん＿PLAMAXオリジナル美少女可動プラモデル群開発中 (@akiman7) November 14, 2019
Former Capcom artist Akira Yasuda, who created so much iconic Street Fighter art, even chimed in, writing, “I’d say it’s Chun-Li.”
普通のスト2のカセットがリュウなので
確実に春麗ですね。 pic.twitter.com/3uYdin4hAM
— セガミ (@0801Egami) November 14, 2019
There is another version of the cartridge with Ryu, so yes, the one in question does show Chun-Li. And now you know!
Heh, I actually own this cart.