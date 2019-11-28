You Can Order Food Through Twitch Extensions Now

Uber Eats or Deliveroo? Forget that. The next way to get food online is through Twitch.

An American chain of wings restaurants announced a partnership with Twitch last week, offering a new twist to the platform. Wingstop, a restaurant chain with more than 1300 stores worldwide, has put together a Twitch extension that lets users order food while watching a livestream.

The extension is only available with a select set of streamers between now and December 16, and naturally it's not available in Australia yet. But the fact that the functionality is available should open the doors pretty quickly. Dominos in Australia, as an easy example, has an enormous dev team. Pizza Hut also keep a very close eye on gaming, having run the Final Fantasy 14 promotion earlier this year, so I wouldn't be surprised if fast food through Twitch becomes a thing very soon.

To order the food, Twitch viewers get asked a few questions based on how hungry they are and how many people they're trying to feed. "From there, viewers interact directly with the Twitch streamer, who will provide order suggestions to guests by taking recommendations directly from the Wing Calculator," the release says. "Viewers will then pass through to the Wingstop website to complete their order and confirm payment."

It's a great little idea, although it's still pretty basic for now. LosPollos, the first streamer to trial the extension, didn't have any fancy graphics or Uber Eats-style prompts to highlight the orders beyond what you'd expect from Twitch chat. But now the functionality is possible; it's just a matter of seeing what everyone else can do with it.