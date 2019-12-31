2019's Video Games, In Under Two Minutes

The Creators Of Pokémon Go Mapped The World, Now They're Mapping You

Gif: YouTube

2019 is on its way out. Just like every year, Malcolm Klock has cut together some of the year’s biggest games and crammed them into less than two minutes for your reminiscing/enjoyment.

There’s a few games in this video I completely forgot (Far Cry New Dawn does not feel like this year to me), but when all put together to some chill Outer Wilds beats, 2019 looked like a pretty good year. For games, anyway.

