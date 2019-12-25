Best Boxing Day Video Game Sales On Amazon

The 12 Best Games On PC

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

A Cool DIY Trick For Everyone Who Plays The Switch In Bed

Image: Michael Sloane (Twitter)

Here's a very First World Gamer problem. You're playing the Switch in bed. It's late. You're on your side because your partner would like to sleep. So you can't hold the console upright with both hands without rolling over. But if you detach one JoyCon from the Switch, games often demand that you detach both JoyCons. So what is one to do?

The co-founder of the Generozity charity, Michael Sloane, found himself in this exact scenario. He plays the Switch in bed on his side, and wanted to play with just one JoyCon detached while still having the other JoyCon attached to the console. "You can't play on your side because you'd have to hold your arm in the air to hit buttons," Sloane argued.

So how do you play while having just one JoyCon detached?

The answer: a bit of tape.

By using a bit of tape under the lip of the rail, you can clear the contacts underneath. The useful trick means you can leave one JoyCon attached at all times, while the other JoyCon can nestle safely in your hand, letting your arm can lie in a much more natural sleeping position. And the console will think both JoyCons are detached, because the contacts on one JoyCon are covered by the tape.

Of course, doing this will undoubtedly void the warranty. But that's probably not going to stop people from pretending they were suffering from JoyCon drift.

Comments

  • death_au @death_au

    This article seems to be trying to say a different thing from what the tweets say.
    Article: So how do you detach one JoyCon while tricking the console into thinking it's still attached?
    Tweet: Even when attached, the Switch will think that this Joycon is detached!
    This is literally the opposite of what you said in the article,

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      It's a bit clumsily worded, so I've made a quick update. But I'll restate here: the basic idea is that you want the console to think *both* JoyCons are detached, but you actually want one JoyCon connected so you're not having to hold both your arms up.

      So the tape goes around the underside of one of the JoyCon rails, which prevents the Switch from thinking that JoyCon is connected -- even though it'll slide into the dock just fine. The other JoyCon can be disconnected as per normal, and the console will think you're just using detached, split JoyCons.

      0
      • death_au @death_au

        Thanks for fixing the wording. I understood the concept, but the way it was worded initially, it sounded like you'd fundamentally misunderstood it. The article reads much better now ????

        0
        • death_au @death_au

          Oh, no emoji support? That was supposed to be a :thumbs up:

          0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games feature star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles