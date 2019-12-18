A Creepy Game About Exploring Empty Multiplayer Servers

Think of all those multiplayer games you've played that have since shut down, all the indie shooters and adventures with empty servers, sitting there idly by.

Now imagine a horror game set within that emptiness.

That's No Players Online, a creepy interactive short story available for free on itch.io. The game starts with you finding a VHS tape named "Capture the Flag Project". After putting it into a player, you're given a list of CTF servers, some of which are online, others not, all of them empty.

So you start wandering around the levels, exploring the empty maps. There's no-one around, so you might as well capture the flag.

Naturally, that's not the end of the story.

It's not possible to talk about the cooler parts of the game without spoiling them. So I'll just mention this: the game has hidden inputs, codes, and secret endings. If you enjoyed Pony Island and the weird shit that took place there, No Players Online is a good use of an hour.

Find out more about the game, and the download links, over at the itch.io page.