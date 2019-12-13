Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

A New Bravely Default Is Coming To Switch

The beloved 3DS JRPG series Bravely Default is getting a third game on Nintendo Switch next year.

Here’s the trailer:

Comments

  • lighteningfaron @Lighteningfaron

    I wonder if this means the originals will come to the switch? I’d love to play them but don’t really want to use my DS for them ????.

    1
  • tehnoodnub @tehnoodnub

    Definitely wasn’t expecting this but I’m pretty excited about it. Hopefully Default and Second will be ported to the Switch as well.

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    So Bravely Second was the sequel to Bravely Default and now there's Bravely Default II which is the sequel to... which one?

    I'd like to be excited about this but Bravely Second and Octopath had some really boring and similar dungeon design (Single room mini mazes) so I can't help but feel like they've settled into a formula rather than shaking things up each game. I'll stay cautiously intrigued.

    0
    • Irvyne @irvyne

      It's like when Nintendo called the third New Super Mario game "New Super Mario Bros. 2."
      What the actual?
      I can't even.
      Just pick a naming convention and stick to it!
      Meanwhile, I mostly kind of enjoyed Bravely Default, but thought the second half of the game was just awful. I much preferred Octopath. Would have preferred a sequel to that.
      Both games had stupidly drawn-out boss battles that went on foreeevvvvveeerrr, though. Hopefully that's something they're finally getting around to addressing.

      0
  • gimmick @gimmick

    I still have nightmares about how uneccesarily long the second half (last part?) of bravely default was.

    0
  • bodmaniac @bodmaniac

    Am so excited for this, and (as others above have stated) I hope this could mean the others coming out for Switch too.

    But man, what is with the naming convention? Bravely Default -> Bravely Second -> Bravely Default II? Wtf?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
bastion decade-in-review dishonored divinity-original-sin-2 dragon-age feature overwatch undertale year-in-review

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

When people ask me to name my game of the decade, I pause. There are so many. I took away hard-won lessons from some of them, but over time, I’ve come to realise that those lessons were probably wrong.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles