Best Boxing Day Video Game Sales On Amazon

The 12 Best Games On PC

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

A Spinning LED Cube Is A Dizzying Way To Play Your Favourite NES Games

Gif: Theremin Hero

If you’re on the hunt for a new 4K flatscreen TV to hang on the wall, you’re thinking far too one-dimensionally. YouTuber Theremin Hero (aka Greig Stewart) rightfully realised that four screens are better than one, and hacked together this spinning LED-wrapped cube that provides a dizzying way to play classic retro games.

Be forewarned: if you’re easily prone to motion sickness, you might not want to stare at this creation for too long, because all those Christmas cookies you’ve been devouring could make a return appearance.

To save himself weeks and weeks of endless soldering, Stewart started with six pre-made displays from Adafruit, each featuring a 64x64 array of multicoloured LEDs. That’s just a resolution of a little over 4,000 pixels on each side, which is far less than even the ancient CRT standard-def TVs you grew up playing the NES on.

There’s a lot going on inside that cube. (Photo: Greig Stewart, element14)

To make up for the limited resolution, Stewart set out to come up with a way to display a game across four of these screens at once, similar to how the giant screens in sports stadiums are created. He started by designing and 3D printing a custom structure that turned four of these displays into a cube, which was then placed atop a powered spinning lazy susan whose speed could be manually controlled using a set of foot pedals, leaving a player’s hands available for using a gamepad.

Believe it or not, the complex hardware wasn’t the most challenging part of this hack. You might not realise it, but while playing a classic side-scrolling 2D adventure game like Super Mario Bros. or, in this case, Castlevania, your character remains locked to the centre of the screen while the backgrounds and other characters scroll past. That wasn’t the effect Stewart was after, he wanted the player’s character to appear as if it was walking all the way around the cube, from screen to screen, as it progressed through the game.

To de-scroll the NES version of Castlevania, Stewart modified a Javascript-based NES emulator so that he could calculate our hero Simon Belmont’s position in the level, and then offset what part of the level the emulator was actively displaying on each screen. That makes it sound a lot easier than the modifications were, but Stewart has shared a handful of gameplay demos to his Twitter account that show off exactly how the hacked emulator now works.

Eventually, Stewart hopes to automate the spinning cube so that it tracks the character’s position in the level, removing the need for the player to manually control its speed. But if they take out the spinning altogether, they might have actually created the next fitness craze, requiring players to chase their character around the cube in order to see what perils lie ahead.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games feature star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles