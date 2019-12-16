Adidas' New Pokémon Sneakers Are An Improvement

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Adidas’ pop culture tie-in sneaker releases have been unrelenting this year, from Game of Thrones to Star Wars, and if there’s been one thing they’ve all had in common, it’s that they’ve been a little underwhelming.

This was also the case with the company’s first two shoes in a new Pokémon collaboration, but these new Adidas Advantages are OK!

I’m not sure as a grown-arse adult whether the pixellated Pikachu is something I could successfully pull off, but otherwise this is a nice clean shoe where the only other branding comes from a Pokémon logo on the tongue and an inner lining full of sprites representing other first-gen Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander and Mewtwo.

It’s coming soon.

 

 

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

