All The Big Announcements At The 2019 Game Awards

They just showed off the new Xbox at the fifth annual Game Awards, during a show that also saw a slew of new game announcements, release date reveals, and trailers.

Microsoft unveiled the name of the next Xbox

It’s called Xbox: Series X. How will people abbreviate that? Xbox SX? And it looks like a computer or, pehaps, a Sonos. In an official Xbox post that went up right after the Series X trailer, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also revealed that the console’s new controller will include a share button, making it easier to cap and share screenshots and videos.

And they showed a new Series X game: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade

We asked if it’s Series X exclusive or will also run on Xbox One, and an Xbox rep replied: “At The Game Awards, we shared that “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” will be available exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC.”

Godfall became the first game to end a trailer with “PlayStation 5”

The next game from the makers of Bravely Default is… Bravely Default II

It’s the third game in the series (the second was called Bravely Second), first on Switch, and slated for 2020 release.

The co-creators of Prey and Dishonored are making something called Weird West

The trailer didn’t show much, but the YouTube description is intriguing: “Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

Riot’s creating a League of Legends spin-off called Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story

It’s a strategy, turn-based RPG created by a team that includes Joe Madureira, of Darksiders fame. (Oh, and there was a second spin-off shown. It’s a platformer called Convergence, or Conv/rgence if you’re looking for the way they spell it.)

Dark Alliance is a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Lots more details here.

Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene’s next game after PUBG is called Prologue.

A brief trailer was short on details.

There was also some new release Dates:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: March 11

Control’s The Foundation expansion: March 26

Gears Tactics: April 28

PS4 exclusive Ghost Of Tsushima is slated for summer 2020.

And there were more trailers.... so many more trailers.:

Fast & Furious Crossroads

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Humankind

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Rise Of The Phoenix Expansion

Magic: Legends

Maneater

A killer world premiere! Forget the beach, we’re staying inside to play @ManeaterGame ???? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/UyqONyo9av — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

Naraka Bladepoint

Nine To Five

No More Heroes 3

Overwatch’s Holo-Day Bash Event

Sons of the Forest

Surgeon Simulator 2

The Wolf Among Us 2