Everything Nintendo Announced During Their Final Nintendo Direct

Screenshot: Nintendo

Today’s “Indie World” presentation from Nintendo was surprisingly packed full of big announcements, including sequels to indie Switch hits Axiom Verge and Golf Story. Here’s a rundown of the big stuff you missed if you weren’t watching along.

  • Developer Tom Happ showed a short look at Axiom Verge 2, which  will be available in the fall of 2020. A Nintendo press release says it’ll explore “the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.”

  • Before that, in mid-2020, we’ll get Sports Story, a sequel to the RPG Golf Story that combines many different sports, like baseball, tennis, soccer, and probably more.

  • Skatebird, coming in late 2020, is about a bird on a skateboard and it looks wonderful.

  • Gleamlight, from the development studio that did Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, is a side-scrolling action game with a stained-glass look in which you play as a sword.

  • Supermash, coming in May, is “set in a game shop owned by a brother and sister who discover a mysterious game console.” Every time they turn it on, it mashes different game genres together. Looks cool! 

  • Speaking of mashups, Boyfriend Dungeon finally puts dungeon crawling and dating sims together. Date your boyfriends. Battle with them in dungeons. The whole package.

  • Here’s a wild one: The developers of Hatoful Boyfriend are teaming with the composer of Ace Attorney for Murder by Numbers, a combo of visual novel and Picross.

  • The Survivalists is a pixel-art survival online multiplayer game from Team17.

  • The classic shooter Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath is coming to Switch in January.

In addition to all this, there are two games launching on Switch today: Dauntless, the free-to-play online RPG, and The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition.

Other games shown in the Indie World presentation include Streets of Rage 4 (first half 2020), Dreamscaper (early 2020), Bake ‘n Switch (summer 2020), Sail Forth (2020), and Liberated (2020). It was a lot! Looks like Switch is still going to be the de facto platform of indie gaming deep into 2020, which was not exactly in jeopardy.

Comments

  • ferret @ferret

    Oh man give me Sport Story, the Survivalists, Skate bird and Axiom Verge.

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    Some days the evolution of the definition of Indie games leaves me scratching my head. Oddword being considered Indie is one of them. Does it mean 'not AAA publisher' nowadays? I remember it used to be a person or small group doing something by themselves and self publishing.

    1
    • snoweee @snoweee

      Strangers Wrath is being developed and published by Oddworld Inhabitants. While they have partered with bigger publishers in the past, their remasters have been largley self-published.

      0
    • excelneko @excelneko

      I never played Strangers Wrath - when it came out I couldn't shake the "This isn't ABE!?" thoughts.

      Since then I've heard only positive things so I'm very excited to try it out

      0

