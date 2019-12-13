Apex Legends Is Getting A Mirage Themed Holiday Event

Tonight, my boyfriend Mirage from Apex Legends announced a new limited time holiday event, Mirage’s Holo-Day TK.

This event comes with extremely adorable new skins. Everyone looks like they’re in the nutcracker! Once again, I want to thank Respawn for marketing Apex Legends directly to me.

This event apparently starts now, so as soon as Geoff Keighley sets me free I am going to hop right in to celebrate the reason for the season: Mirage.