Apex Legends Is Getting A Mirage Themed Holiday Event

Tonight, my boyfriend Mirage from Apex Legends announced a new limited time holiday event, Mirage’s Holo-Day TK.
This event comes with extremely adorable new skins. Everyone looks like they’re in the nutcracker! Once again, I want to thank Respawn for marketing Apex Legends directly to me.
This event apparently starts now, so as soon as Geoff Keighley sets me free I am going to hop right in to celebrate the reason for the season: Mirage.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink