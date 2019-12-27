Baby Sonic Will Never Replace Baby Yoda, Fools

Image: Paramount Pictures

Look out world, there's a new baby on the block. Nope, it's not The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, it's Baby Sonic, from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog. But despite what the internet will tell you, the Best Baby crown has not been taken. Baby Yoda is still king around these parts and according to the internet, he always will be.

In the latest Japanese trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog live action adaption, a surprising guest made his first appearance. That's right — Baby Sonic has entered this year's baby fight, as a last minute contender. You can catch a glimpse of the little tyke in the trailer below.

You can also get a better look at him via the official Japanese poster.

Image: Paramount Pictures

Of course, any time a new baby arrives, the internet goes a little bit mad — but despite the recent fervour over Baby Yoda, the intensity of the baby wars are only now heating up.

Baby Sonic is tiny, and he's cute. He's got a giant flower and great, big button eyes. He's winning hearts and minds everywhere.

Me scrolling through my shitty timeline and then discovering BABY SONIC pic.twitter.com/4a1R8IR6VK — Ben! (@Babyl0n96) December 26, 2019

The official Babey of the hour is baby Sonic from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie pic.twitter.com/uvYsKlhhwY — Babey of the Day | A VERY BABEY CHRISTMAS (read????) (@BabeyoftheDay) December 27, 2019

If ur scrolling thru and you are sad this Holiday season here's baby Sonic givin u' da Green Hill Zone flower real fast so u be happy pic.twitter.com/MACPbac5CT — ????‍♀️ Neighborhood ???? (@Watch) December 26, 2019

But of course, Baby Sonic's arrival comes with some significant and horrifying implications.

There being a baby Sonic means at one point there was a baby Sonic with the old design, and that thought terrifies me. https://t.co/Qg0JGclqh7 — James (@NitroRad) December 27, 2019

Just imagine.

Jim Carrey has seen pre-update Baby Sonic and he is afraid. (Image: Paramount)

Here are just some of the wonderfully enticing ideas.

100% it was hairless — Hideo "Professor X-Mas" Kojima(COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@WeirdoeFauna) December 27, 2019

Here's what I'd imagine the original Baby Sonic design looked like pic.twitter.com/947CPaH53C — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) December 26, 2019

In the end, there's only room in this bassinet for one Best Baby of the Year. And we all know who that is.

me when I capture baby sonic pic.twitter.com/MWffTuFmWL — David notgivingmylastname (@DavidNGMLN) December 26, 2019

Like for baby Yoda, retweet for baby Sonic. pic.twitter.com/EH4nEJ7haW — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) December 27, 2019

Can Baby Sonic use the force? Can he lift a giant Mud Horn and save a life using only the power of his mind? Can he make a tiny beige cardigan fashionable? I didn't think so.

Twitter has spoken. Long live Baby Yoda.