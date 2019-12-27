Baby Sonic Will Never Replace Baby Yoda, Fools

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

baby sonic the hedgehogImage: Paramount Pictures

Look out world, there's a new baby on the block. Nope, it's not The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, it's Baby Sonic, from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog. But despite what the internet will tell you, the Best Baby crown has not been taken. Baby Yoda is still king around these parts and according to the internet, he always will be.

In the latest Japanese trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog live action adaption, a surprising guest made his first appearance. That's right — Baby Sonic has entered this year's baby fight, as a last minute contender. You can catch a glimpse of the little tyke in the trailer below.

You can also get a better look at him via the official Japanese poster.

Image: Paramount Pictures

Of course, any time a new baby arrives, the internet goes a little bit mad — but despite the recent fervour over Baby Yoda, the intensity of the baby wars are only now heating up.

Baby Sonic is tiny, and he's cute. He's got a giant flower and great, big button eyes. He's winning hearts and minds everywhere.

But of course, Baby Sonic's arrival comes with some significant and horrifying implications.

Just imagine.

Jim Carrey has seen pre-update Baby Sonic and he is afraid. (Image: Paramount)

Here are just some of the wonderfully enticing ideas.

In the end, there's only room in this bassinet for one Best Baby of the Year. And we all know who that is.

Can Baby Sonic use the force? Can he lift a giant Mud Horn and save a life using only the power of his mind? Can he make a tiny beige cardigan fashionable? I didn't think so.

Twitter has spoken. Long live Baby Yoda.

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019?

Just as we all have a favourite game of 2019, there must be the opposite.

