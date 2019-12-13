Baby Yoda Can Be Bought In The Sims 4

Because EA owns The Sims, and because EA also has the rights to Star Wars video games, we finally have a digital tie-in with the new live-action Mandalorian series. It’s not a Carl Weathers outfit. It’s not a “Bounty Hunter” job for your Sim. It’s a Baby Yoda statue you can buy and put in your yard.

Players: But what about children? Sims: We love The Child too. pic.twitter.com/OTrZ24Su4n — Dave Miotke (@SimGuruNinja) December 12, 2019

I get that it’s cute on the show and all, but that statue and its pose...I’m getting some very strong Spaceballs vibes: