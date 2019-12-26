BIG W's Best Boxing Day Gaming Sales

Image: Getty Images

We've been waiting a while for a properly good Xbox One X deal, and finally, Big W has delivered for their Boxing Day sales.

The headline deal is the Xbox One X offer with Anthem and Jedi Fallen Order for $399, the best of the Xbox One X deals even across Black Friday. (It's available for home delivery only, however, so snap that up here.)

If you're out and about today, it's worth knowing that Big W are matching some of the offers from Amazon and JB. You'll be able to get DualShock controllers in all colours for $49 - at least the ones they have stock of - and anyone after a cheap console can grab a Xbox One S with Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft for $229. (It's the discless version, though.)

Xbox One X 1TB w/Jedi Fallen Order: $399

Xbox One X 1TB w/Anthem, Jedi Fallen Order: $399

Xbox One S 1TB w/Jedi Fallen Order: $259

DualShock 4 Controllers (all colours): $49

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Red Headset + Anthem (PS4/XBO): $45

Turtle Beach Recon 70P Black Headset + Anthem (PS4/XBO): $45

Switch Grey/Neon Console + Mario Kart 8: $429

Xbox One S All Digital Console 1TB w/Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, Minecraft Starter: $229

PS4 1TB Slim w/Crash Team racing Nitro-Fueled: $499

PS4 1TB Slim w/Uncharted 4, Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted Lost Legacy: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/GT Sport, God of War, Uncharted Lost Legacy: $429

PS4 1TB Slim w/Days Gone: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/God of War, God of War 3, Nioh: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, GT Sport: $329

PS4 1TB Slim w/Death Stranding: $329

If you need some cheap games, there's good prices on Trials Rising, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11 and more. Here's the pick of the bunch.

Fallout 4 (XBO): $19

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4): $39

Doom VFR (PS4): $19

Ace Combat 7 (PS4): $59

Monster Hunter World (PS4): $35

Far Cry 5 (PS4, XBO): $19

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4, XBO): $19

Jurassic World Evolution (PS4, XBO): $49

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4, XBO): $24

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4): $10

Just Cause 4 (PS4, XBO): $24

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4, XBO): $19

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, XBO): $29

LEGO Movie 2 Video Game (PS4, XBO): $29

LEGO Movie 2 Video Game (Switch): $39

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered (PS4, XBO): $24

Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch): $49

Pixark (PS4, XBO, Switch): $49

Monster Energy Supercross 2 (XBO, PS4): $39

DOOM (XBO): $19

Dishonored 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far (PS4): $39

Sonic Mania Plus (XBO, PS4): $39

Dragon Ball Fighter Z (Switch): $59

WWE 2K19 (XBO): $15

Fallout 76 (XBO): $24

The Golf Club 2019 (XBO): $29

RAGE 2 (XBO): $24

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4): $49

Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO): $29

Dirt Rally 2.0 (PS4): $39

Trials Rising Gold Edition (XBO): $24

The Division 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Ni No Kuni Remastered (PS4): $49

GRID (PS4, XBO): $59

DmC Definitive Edition (PS4): $24

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch): $49

Civilization VI (Switch): $59

Hitman 2 (PS4): $35

F1 2019 (PS4): $59

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, XBO): $19

Skyrim Special Edition (PS4, XBO): $24

Prey (PS4, XBO): $15

The Evil Within 2 (PS4, XBO): $19

Wolfenstein 2 (PS4, XBO): $24

Cars 3 Driven to Win (PS4, XBO): $24

Ubisoft games are a decent price there, particularly The Division 2. Wolfenstein 2 is a good deal for $24 as well provided your expectations aren't at the same heights as New Order (and it's much, much better than this year's Youngblood).

