The Classic Blade Runner Adventure Is Back

Now here's a real Christmas gift. Remember the excellent Blade Runner, and what a royal pain in the arse it is to get running on modern systems? Well don't worry about that anymore, because GOG just re-released the whole game for $13.

Instead of ideally running through VMWare, and sometimes working OK through Windows 10 with enough ritual sacrifice, the game now supports Windows 7, 8, 10, Ubuntu 18.04 and Mac OS X 10.11 and above. The game's look has been kept entirely intact, as is customary for GOG re-releases, although it'll play in windowed mode.

If you want to play in fullscreen, there's a useful post here - just make sure you enable integer scaling in your graphics settings so the visuals are a bit sharper. (Nvidia drivers 436.02 and later all have the feature, while AMD GPU owners got access to the feature in the latest Adrenaline update.)

Blade Runner is one of the best adventure games of all time, and one of the best translations of a movie into a video game. I'd even go as far to say that it's Westwood's best work, surpassing Red Alert 2 and the C&C series. Big call, I know, but if you haven't played it then you're really missing out.

You can check out the Blade Runner details over on GOG.

  • pablo77 @pablo77

    So my original discs sitting at home are worth even less now...

  • zico @zico

    Man, getting the disc to install on Win10 was a nightmare. Oh well...

  • prettz @prettz

    I found an ISO online afew years ago that worked nearly perfect on modern systems (some glitches around firing the gun), I never felt bad because I own the cd's but have no disk drive anymore.... now theres no excuse $15 is an incredible price

