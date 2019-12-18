The Classic Blade Runner Adventure Is Back

Now here's a real Christmas gift. Remember the excellent Blade Runner, and what a royal pain in the arse it is to get running on modern systems? Well don't worry about that anymore, because GOG just re-released the whole game for $13.

Instead of ideally running through VMWare, and sometimes working OK through Windows 10 with enough ritual sacrifice, the game now supports Windows 7, 8, 10, Ubuntu 18.04 and Mac OS X 10.11 and above. The game's look has been kept entirely intact, as is customary for GOG re-releases, although it'll play in windowed mode.

If you want to play in fullscreen, there's a useful post here - just make sure you enable integer scaling in your graphics settings so the visuals are a bit sharper. (Nvidia drivers 436.02 and later all have the feature, while AMD GPU owners got access to the feature in the latest Adrenaline update.)

Blade Runner is one of the best adventure games of all time, and one of the best translations of a movie into a video game. I'd even go as far to say that it's Westwood's best work, surpassing Red Alert 2 and the C&C series. Big call, I know, but if you haven't played it then you're really missing out.

Blade Runner Inspired Two Very Different Video Games Blade Runner fuses together a morally ambivalent story about godhood with a visual panache that has shaped cinematic science fiction since its 1982 release. While it has inspired many games like Snatcher, Mean Streets, and the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077, there have actually been only two Blade Runner video games, each of which approaches its source material in unique ways. Read more

You can check out the Blade Runner details over on GOG.