Boxing Day 2019: Best Phone Plan And NBN Sales

Boxing Day deals aren't just about physical goodies anymore. Telcos are getting in on the game, which is good news for anyone who got a new phone, laptop, PC or console for Christmas. It's also great if you're just in the market for a new phone or NBN plan. Here are the best telco deals you can score over the sale period.

NBN deals

Save $21 per month on Superloop NBN plans

Superloop is offering a $21 discount on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans if you sign up before the end of the year. But as an FYI the discount lasts for your first 6 months, then you'll be back up to the full price. But hey. Superloop's plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave after the sale price has expired.

$20 per month off Kogan NBN 100 plan

Kogan is knocking $20 per month off its NBN 100 plan, taking it from $85.90 per month to $65.90 per month. Like Superloop the cheaper price only lasts for the first 6 months, but it is also contract-free so you can leave whenever you want and look for another sale price. This offer runs until December 31.

$200 Virtual MasterCard e-Gift Card with MyRepublic NBN plans

MyRepublic is offering a $200 gift card when you sign-up to its NBN 100 plan and use the promo XMASTREAT. You'll pay $79.95 for the first six months, and then $89.95 per month after. This plan is sold as a 12-month contract so you'll need to commit to the full 12 months. This runs until January 5.

Phone plan deals

23GB SIM-only plan for $18 per month with Circles.Life

Circles.Life is taking $10 off a month for its 20GB SIM-only plan. The price will last for the first 12 months but is yet again a no-contract gem. It is also technically 23GB a month as Circles.Life includes a 3GB of "bill shock protection data" every month for all of its plans. To get this deal you need to sign up before January 10 using the promo code 10FOR1.

$648 off Galaxy S10

Telstra has cut the price of the 128GB Galaxy S10 by $648, which works out to be a saving of $27 per month over 24 months. Prices start at $80 per month for a Galaxy S10 with 15GB on a 24-month repayment.

$150 bonus gift card with a Huawei P30 Pro

Grab Huawei P30 Pro on an Optus plan before January 20 and you'll get a $150 digital prepaid Mastercard to spend on whatever you'd like.

$288 off Samsung Galaxy S10e with Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths has cut the S10e price by $288, which works out to be a $12 per month discount on a 24-month contract. This runs from Christmas Day until January 1.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.