Best Boxing Day Video Game Sales On Amazon

Not shying from the norm, Amazon is chucking a another sale for you to empty your wallet on. This time, it's for Boxing Day, which is known around Australia as a day of shopping bargains or avoiding them altogether and recuperating. Either way, here's a roundup of some of Amazon's best video game sales this Boxing Day 2019. Let's go.

Some of the highlights include Death Stranding for under $50 as well as Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 20 for under $40. If you never played Marvel's Spider-Man, it's a steal on PS4 at $18.50.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Amazon sales

Hopefully you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise, to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go.

