Best Boxing Day Video Game Sales On Amazon

Not shying from the norm, Amazon is chucking a another sale for you to empty your wallet on. This time, it's for Boxing Day, which is known around Australia as a day of shopping bargains or avoiding them altogether and recuperating. Either way, here's a roundup of some of Amazon's best video game sales this Boxing Day 2019. Let's go.
Some of the highlights include Death Stranding for under $50 as well as Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 20 for under $40. If you never played Marvel's Spider-Man, it's a steal on PS4 at $18.50.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Amazon sales
- Borderlands 3: $47 (PS4) | $47 (XB1)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare: $58 (PS4) | $59 (XB1)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled: $55.29 (PS4) | $38.78 (XB1)
- Days Gone: $24 (PS4)
- Death Stranding: $49.49 (PS4)
- FIFA 20: $38 (PS4) | $38 (XB1)
- Forza Horizon 4: $49 (XB1)
- Gears 5: $46.61 (XB1)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- Hitman 2: $29 (PS4) | $29.30 (XB1)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: $18.50 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11: $28 (PS4) | $28 (XB1)
- Need For Speed Heat: $49 (PS4) | $51 (XB1)
- Red Dead Redemption II: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- The Division 2 Gold Edition: $41.40 (PS4) | $44 (XB1)
- The Outer Worlds: $59 (PS4) | $59 (XB1)
Hopefully you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise, to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go.
As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
