Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Breaking Down The Intense World Of Castlevania Speedrunning

Castlevania is a punishing game, where getting hit at the wrong time might mean plummeting to a frustrating death. It’s a classic that require precision to finish. Speedrunners have been challenging it for years, and a new video breaks it down from the early days until now.

Summoning Salt, who makes videos detailing the speedrunning history of classic games or the discovery of special tricks, could be called a speedrunning historian at this point. His videos drawn thousands of views from fans and viewers curious to know the details of their favourite games. What makes them work is how much they stress the larger story of game game. Speedrunning is like a sport, with hot shot rookies and back and forth struggles for the best times. His latest video outlines Castlevania and really grabs on to that human element.

Like any game, the early days of Castlevania were defined by superior play before major tricks and skips were discovered. It was about knowing when to attack and how to charge forward without fear. Slowly, the run morphed into something more complex, often involving leaping onto enemies to get knocked to higher locations. The biggest trick is the “critical hit” which allowed players to do extra damage to bosses if they hit the boss at the exact moment the boss also hits them. This one trick led to a frantic back and forth race to beat Dracula as fast a possible. Which would have been easy if the timing to perform the trick wasn’t incredibly difficult.

Salt’s video is a great breakdown, and a chance to learn more about the hard work that speedrunners put into their craft. Every game’s community has their stories. Castlevania’s gruelling race for the fastest time is full of fascinating high and lows. Check out the video, and prepare to see Castlevania in a whole new light.

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    Summoning Salt's videos are excellent, and if you enjoy this you should definitely check out his other videos.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
bastion decade-in-review dishonored divinity-original-sin-2 dragon-age feature overwatch undertale year-in-review

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

When people ask me to name my game of the decade, I pause. There are so many. I took away hard-won lessons from some of them, but over time, I’ve come to realise that those lessons were probably wrong.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles