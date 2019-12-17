Australia's Classification System Is Finally Being Reviewed

The Federal Government has announced that the classification system in Australia, including the guidelines for the classification of video games, will formally be reviewed "to modernise it for different content and delivery platforms".
Paul Fletcher, the minister of Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, announced in a release that the current chair of the Press Council and a former secretary of the Department of the Communications and the Arts would leave a review of the current classification guidelines.
“The current framework was established in the age of dial-up internet – well before the rise of the online streaming or gaming services we now use daily – so we will be looking at how to modernise it for different content and delivery platforms," Fletcher said.
The terms of reference for the classification review include:
The review will cover: 1. Opportunities to harmonise the classification of, or restriction of access to, content across different delivery platforms including broadcasting services (commercial free to air, national broadcasting and subscription television), online stores and services, cinema releases, and physical product (e.g. boxed video games and DVDs).
2. The design of a contemporary Australian classification framework, including:
a. What content requires classification
b. Consistency of classification categories, standards and access restrictions across media formats
c. Classification decision-making processes, including mechanisms for review, and
d. Governance arrangements, including the suitability of the current cooperative scheme.
3. Opportunities to update classification decision-making standards, including a comprehensive review to update the National Classification Code, the Films Guidelines, and the Games Guidelines.
A report on the state of classification system will be delivered to the government by April next year. The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, representatives for the gaming industry in Australia, sent a short statement to Kotaku Australia welcoming the news.
"We obviously welcome the review and will have something more substantive to say when we see the discussion paper which is due for release 2020," IGEA said.
More to come...
Anything less than the abolition of the Classification Board and a move to industry-based ratings schemes will be a complete waste of time.
Because the American industry-based system works so well...
/s
What do you believe an industry body would achieve that the current government body doesn't? And if it is an industry body working under the implicit threat from the government of "regulate yourselves or we'll regulate you", what makes you think they wouldn't be more conservative in their decision making?
Why? What would be the great outcome from an industry regulated system? They'd never legalise voluntary classification, so a mandatory classification paid to an independent board that fits into the currently understood ratings system nationwide....so the current system we have, but paid to a not-for-profit organisation with major publisher big wigs on the board collecting another big pay check.
It means the local industry can adopt PEGI.
I wouldn't really describe PEGI as independent of government. They have a "PEGI Council" made up of representatives from various European national classification/censorship bodies, and acts as an advisory board for the organisation. This is the thing that makes many European governments feel comfortable about writing PEGI classifications into their legislation.
So you're essentially trading off a system that acts as a compromise between all the Australian states and territories for a system that acts as a compromise between 35+ different countries.
If the goal is just to make it easier for developers to make their games available in Australia, doesn't IARC cover that?
Yeah sorry I didn't get to finish my comment before I was interrupted. The thing I actually want is the complete dismantling of Australia's censorship regime, and I believe that replacing the current system with industry mandated systems that can be backed with legal force is a way to make this palatable to those segments of our society that get upset when something has a few too many uncovered breasts in them.
More generally, I'm a big fan of properly creating a right to free expression in Australia (we have a limited right already through legal precedent, but there's a strong push to create a bill of rights for Australians that would enshrine freedom of expression). Removing our current censorship regime is necessary for this to occur.
I actually find it a little odd that a lot of the people who bleat incessantly about "freedom of speech" in the media forget this detail. It's almost as if they only care about their own personal freedom of speech and not actual freedom of expression for everyone.
I think the only first world country with that kind of system is the US, where the government is constitutionally limited in what it can do. But that's not exactly a panacea either.
You've got an industry game classification system where most retailers won't stock any games that receive the most extreme "AO" classification, which essentially makes the commercially unviable. You see a similar thing happen for film with many cinemas refusing to screen "NC-17" titles. In both cases, this leads to extreme works being modified to meet one of the more profitable classifications, or extreme works never receiving the funding needed to get off the ground.
It's not at all clear that the general public wants a system where everything is available with no restrictions. So the question then becomes: what is the fairest way to implement such restrictions? For all its faults, at least a government system is transparent and (indirectly) under control of society as a whole.
Right. Because it worked SO well for the ESRB lately...
Because self-regulation worked out really well for other industries... (I'm looking at you banks)
the fact that the current industry based rating schemes refuse to tag lootboxes as gambling and rate games accordingly makes this a hard no from me