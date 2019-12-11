Dig The New Cloak, Link My Man

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.
