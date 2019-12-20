Dragon Ball Z, Uh, Baseball Equipment Going On Sale In Japan

Image: Bandai

Japanese sporting goods company Mizuno is teaming up with Bandai for some Dragon Ball Z themed baseball equipment.

Included are Vegeta-themed catcher’s gear as well as Goku, Shenron, Piccolo, and Frieza emblazoned gloves.

Check out these Dragon Ball Z baseballs.

The goods go on sale next year. This isn’t the first time DBZ has trotted out on a baseball diamond.

Last year, Taiwanese team Chinatrust Brothers wore special Dragon Ball Z themed jerseys, even changing their name to “BrotherZ.” Next time, they can use Super Saiyan equipment and Dragon Balls!