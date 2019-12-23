Dying Light 2 Director Says We Need Better Worlds, Not Bigger Ones

I feel like we’re mostly past the days of open worlds that are big for the sake of being big. According to Dying Light 2’s director, Tymon Smektala, the days of ever-growing worlds could be numbered, as focus should be shifting to making those environments better.

Speaking to Official Xbox Magazine (issue 185), Smektala said that “I’m not sure [worlds] will get bigger. I think what will change is the fidelity of everything. I don’t think people really need bigger worlds, they need worlds that are of better quality and that they feel more immersed in what surrounds them.”

“You can create big worlds that don’t really impact the performance. What impacts performance is the number of NPCs you see around you, the variety of them and how they behave, and the number of animations. The improvements in the next generation will allow us to go further in that direction.”

According to Smektala, that’s the aim for Dying Light 2 - developer Techland wants “to create first-person open-world games with [...] high-fidelity immersion, where you feel like you are really there.” Set primarily within a single city, I imagine it’ll be easier to achieve than if the studio were trying to bring an entire virtual country to life.

