Every Big Game Coming Out In Summer 2020

Illustration: Chelsea Beck

Winter is upon us, the cold and dreary season where the fall’s big games go to get delayed. The weather outside may be frightful, but games are hopefully delightful. Let’s turn those lights way down low and see what the wintertide has in store.

Save those holiday gift certificates, for there is good stuff on the way. We’re pretty much done with releases for December, but mid-January brings us Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE# Encore. There’s a Persona 5 side story in February, and March gives us Nioh 2 and Animal Crossing: It’s About Damn Time. And if you like remakes and remasters, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Warcraft III, and Final Fantasy VII get makeovers this season.

Here are all the big games coming out this winter.

December 23

Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | PC, Switch

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True | PC, Switch

January 10

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PC

January 15

Puzzles and Dragons Gold | Switch

January 17

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch

January 23

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition | PS4, Switch, iOS, Android

Kingdom Hearts Remind DLC | PS4, Xbox One

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners | PC

January 24

Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD | Switch

January 28

Warcraft III: Reforged | PC

January 30

Skellboy | PC, Switch (Australian date might vary)

Journey to the Savage Planet | PC, PS4, Xbox One

February 4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PC, PS4, Xbox One

February 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus | PS4

February 7

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet | Apple TV Show

February 11

Yakuza 5 | PS4

February 13

Sonic the Hedgehog the Movie | Theatres

February 14

Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Dreams | PS4

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4

February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One

February 20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers | PS4, Switch (Australian date may vary)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch

February 25

Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

February 28

Iron Man VR | PS4

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One

March 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode One | PS4

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox One

March 13

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Nioh 2 | PS4

March 17

MLB The Show 20 | PS4

March 19

Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One